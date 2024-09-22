Disney Cut Another Offensive Character For A Controversial Reason

How did the removal or changing of these characters take place? In the case of "Dumbo," the controversial crows have long been called racist caricatures for their minstrel show-like behavior. The head of the crow clique — the only one voiced by a white actor — was even named Jim Crow, a reference to a blackface character who eventually supplied the name for Jim Crow laws. He was renamed to Jim "Dandy" Crow sometime in the 1950s, but the damage was already done. While some, including Black Disney legend Floyd Norman, have defended the characters, Jim and his feathered friends are not included in the cast of the 2019 live-action "Dumbo" remake. The film streams untouched on Disney+ and is restricted to viewers 6 or older.

"Fantasia" was edited in the 1960s to remove Sunflower, a dark-skinned centaur who is seen acting as a ladies' maid to several other white centaurs. Her stereotypical look was enough to raise alarm bells among Disney's braintrust, and Walt Disney himself okayed this trim before the film re-aired as a "The Wonderful World of Disney" episode in 1963. While it did air intact in 1966, the character was fully removed in 1969 for the film's theatrical re-release, and from every version that's streamed, aired, or been re-released since.

Some airings of the equally controversial "Peter Pan" have trimmed the song "What Made the Red Man Red?" and it also streams with a warning on Disney+. But interestingly enough, Tiger Lily and her tribe were given a makeover in August at Disney World's Magic Kingdom version of Peter Pan's Flight. They were rethemed to be more accurate to Native American culture. Disneyland announced that they will retheme their version of the ride soon.

Most notorious of all, of course, is the case of "Song of the South," which has never been on home video, DVR, or released to streaming. While you might hear "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" at the parks, the film has remained firmly in the Disney vault since 1986. Will "Song of the South" ever surface? Not as long as Bob Iger is in charge. He told a group of shareholders in 2020 that the film will never be formally released again.

It seems controversy and Disney will always go hand-in-hand as cultural mores change and people grow. The only constant is evolution — and time will tell how cultural standards change public perceptions.