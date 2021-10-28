These Are Edgar Wright's Most-Watched Movies Of All Time

Edgar Wright says he's watched "2001: A Space Odyssey," "An American Werewolf in London," "This is Spinal Tap!" "Phantom of the Paradise," "Airplane!" and 1976's "Carrie" more than any other films. While all those movies are fantastic and make sense given Wright's filmmaking style and interests, "Phantom of the Paradise" is an especially interesting pick.

The 1974 entry from Brian De Palma has slowly built a cult following over the decades (via CBC), thanks largely to positive word of mouth coming from fans like Wright. Set in a Faustian world filled with pop music, "Phantom of the Paradise" is unlike anything today's filmgoers have ever seen. It features an unforgettable soundtrack by Paul Williams, which helps the film tell its musical but horrific story of a talented singer-songwriter and the woman he loves.

It's a strange, singular film, and Williams himself has admitted to being surprised by the love "Phantom of the Paradise" continues to receive. "It's a delight to see something that was basically ignored by the general population in 1974 that, thanks to the kind fans, has rolled on to something of a life today," Williams told Billboard in 2019.

Notably, this isn't the first time Edgar Wright has spoken of his love for "Phantom of the Paradise." The director hosted a screening of the film back in 2016, but it's clear from his recent Reddit comments that he remains a fervent admirer of the 1974 cult classic to this day.