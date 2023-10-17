Why Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Bombed At The Box Office

There is a lot to love about "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." An adaptation of a comic book that incorporates video game themes all while being centered around music, the film blends multiple genres including romance, comedy, and action. Directed by Edgar Wright, who had previously helmed "Shaun of the Dead," the 2010 feature has since exploded as a cult classic.

"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" has been called one of the greatest movies of the century and one of the best comic book adaptations ever made. Its never-ending references appeal to a wide range of fandoms and make it the ultimate movie for our ever-growing geek culture. The film later spawned its own video game adaptations and has been reimagined as a Netflix anime series titled "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."

Despite a devout fanbase today, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" is also notorious for being a major disappointment at the box office. With an estimated budget of $85 million, the film failed to make its money back in theaters, collecting under $50 million worldwide. Thankfully, it was not quite over for the feature, which eventually found its audience in home media releases.

Still, the movie's lackluster release has become one of Hollywood's biggest case studies. How could a film that checks so many boxes, was reviewed almost unanimously positively, and features a cast loaded with up-and-coming movie superstars fall so miserably flat? Well, plug in and keep reading to discover how "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" shockingly became a box office Bob-Omb.