Why Predator: Badlands Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office
It's been a time of feast and famine for big blockbusters in 2025. Hits like "A Minecraft Movie" and "Superman" have broken out, but even the once-powerful Disney has had a rough time navigating the 2025 box office. The costliest flops offer a stark reminder that even a reliable brand name isn't enough to guarantee financial returns. Into this uncertain domain strolled "Predator: Badlands," the first theatrically-released franchise entry since 2018's "The Predator."
Before its release, expectations were guarded over this production's financial potential. Could the umpteenth "Predator" movie really break through into the mainstream? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes, as "Predator: Badlands" grossed an excellent $40.01 million over its domestic debut. Easily the best North American opening for a "Predator" feature, the film was a surprise hit, echoing how 2024's "Alien: Romulus" blew everyone away at the box office.
"Badlands" excelled for a multitude of reasons. Part of it was the movie's overall quality, while its early November 2025 release date also turned out to be ideal for a new blockbuster launch into the marketplace. Further benefits, like offering prominent, unprecedented elements in the "Predator" saga, helped solidify "Badlands" as a must-see theatrical event. Even in the challenging cinema landscape of 2025, "Predator: Badlands" thrived, much like Dek proving a tremendous warrior on the killer planet Genna.
Those great reviews
A little over 48 hours before its first Thursday night screenings began, the first reviews for "Predator: Badlands" rolled out. Responses were uniformly terrific, with reviewers praising the project's sharp screenwriting and abundance of crowdpleaser material, as well as its manner of evolving the "Predator" franchise. The glowing praise not only catapulted "Badlands" past the typical critical reception of past theatrically released "Predator" installments, but provided it with new levels of positivity as its release approached.
That positivity undoubtedly helped sway some potential moviegoers who might've otherwise been ambivalent about this enterprise. If negative reviews had dropped instead, many might've dismissed it as yet another subpar franchise cash grab. Instead, the enthusiastic press promised audiences plenty of bang for their buck, helping leave the film's underwhelming pre-release figures in the dust. However, it wasn't just certified critics who offered positive assessments.
"Badlands" also scored both an A- CinemaScore grade and outstanding exit scores from audiences. With such strong word-of-mouth all around, it's no wonder "Predator: Badlands" exceeded box office expectations. Not every acclaimed movie breaks the bank, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have some good reviews in your corner.
Its fresh take on the franchise
Across the "Predator" movies, human leads have remained a consistent. "Predator: Badlands," though, dared to tweak that formula. For the first time in a solo "Predator" feature, a Yautja was the protagonist rather than an Earth-originating human. It's easy to imagine studio executives expressing trepidation over that idea. Could audiences really relate to a killing machine for two hours?
This bold choice, though, gave "Badlands" a distinct identity all its own. This was not a "Force Awakens" scenario where a modern blockbuster just rehashes the plot of an old film and passes it off as something new. "Badlands" charted new storytelling territory for this saga, emphasizing the strained buddy chemistry between Yautja Dek and synthetic human Thia (Elle Fanning). Committing to those elements birthed a movie that couldn't be fully experienced on Hulu or Blu-Rays.
"Badlands" was an unprecedented "Predator" entry, and a standout among 2025 action blockbusters in general. Daring to upend "Predator" traditions worked divinely in getting droves of audiences into theaters.
A lack of competing PG-13 blockbusters
Across fall 2025, there was no shortage of horror movies in theater. "The Conjuring: Last Rites" blowing everyone away at the box office, for instance, was the tip of the iceberg in terms of big horror films during this season. Award season dramas were plentiful, and Crunchyroll even released two anime blockbusters into theaters. Something largely absent from autumn 2025, though, were PG-13 blockbusters. Save for box office bomb "Tron: Ares," these kinds of movies had been almost entirely absent from the theatrical landscape since "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in late July 2025.
Now, scarcity won't suddenly make a bad movie into a box office sensation: "Planes: Fire and Rescue" being a rare animated kids' movie in summer 2014 didn't suddenly propel it to "Despicable Me" figures. However, the dearth of recent PG-13 blockbusters lent extra specialness to "Predator: Badlands." In a season of moviegoing heavy on chilling frights and weighty dramas, a zippier grand spectacle was just what the doctor ordered. Rather than ruining this saga with diluted thrills and choppily-edited action sequences, the PG-13 "Predator: Badlands" eschewing the R moniker of its predecessor helped it stand out in a marketplace overpacked with adult-skewing movies.
The residual goodwill from Prey
In an alternate timeline, "Predator: Badlands" is the first "Predator" movie, streaming or theatrical, since 2018's "The Predator." In that world, it's hard to imagine anyone caring about "Badlands." "The Predator" was universally lambasted, more infamous for its weird portrayals of autism and Tourette's Syndrome than for delivering any memorable Yautja action. Thankfully, in this timeline, "Badlands" was following up the "Predator" efforts helmed by Dan Trachtenberg, beginning with 2022's "Prey."
Though sent straight to Hulu, the film received glowing reviews, hailed as the proper follow-up the franchise long needed. With "Prey," passion for the Yautja world was restored. Even better, Trachtenberg solidified that "Prey" was no one-off. Released in June 2025, the animated anthology "Predator: Killer of Killers" also scored great reviews and further expanded the franchise's form. With these projects, Trachtenberg established himself as a reliable storyteller while erasing memories of "The Predator" from public consciousness.
For fans, "Predator: Badlands" was not another attempt at reviving a long-deceased brand name, like 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate." Instead, it was a continuation of the creative renaissance "Prey" kick-started. It turns out that the Amber Midthunder star vehicle was a perfect prelude to "Predator: Badlands" conquering the box office.
Being accessible to the general public
Among the things Marvel needs to do to fix the MCU Phase Six and beyond is its accessibility problem. Intertwining Disney+ shows and multiversal storytelling made movies like "The Marvels" impenetrable to the general public. Whether intentionally or not, "Predator: Badlands" functioned, both in marketing and the final film, as a rebuke to that mindset. While there are hints of the larger "Alien vs. Predator" universe scattered throughout, the vast majority of "Badlands" functions as a standalone exercise anyone can enjoy.
This approach extended to the "Badlands" promotional campaign, which emphasized Dek's struggle to survive rather than constantly teasing cameos or future story details. The marketing also heavily focused on Genna's various deadly creatures, which were brand-new to the entire public regardless of any previous connection. That ensured "Badlands" registered as a movie for everyone, not just die-hard "Predator" fans.
Thus, this blockbuster appealed to more people, hence its unexpected box office numbers. What a sharp contrast to recent MCU efforts that have struggled, given how much pre-existing material is required to understand films like "Captain America: Brave New World."