Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, Ranked

Coming in at third is the film that started it all for the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, the 2004 zombie comedy "Shaun of the Dead." At the start of the movie, we meet London resident Shaun (Simon Pegg), who comes about as your typical hard-luck everyman — his girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), just dumped him, his mostly younger co-workers think he's a joke, and his roommate Pete (Peter Serafinowicz) has had it with his and his best friend Ed's (Nick Frost) juvenile lifestyle. Before anyone — not the least Shaun and Ed — knows it, zombies have taken over London, and it's up to the film's titular protagonist to save his loved ones and prove he's not the pushover he appears to be.

True to form, Pegg is in his element as he portrays an immature young man who's suddenly faced with the biggest crisis of his life through no fault of his own. And while Ashfield, Frost, and Bill Nighy (as Shaun's stepfather, Philip) likewise shine in their supporting parts, Dylan Moran deserves special mention as Liz's friend David, who is straight-up unlikable in his role. His disdain for Shaun is so blatantly cruel that one can't help but cheer for the zombies as he meets his end midway through the film.

With a trilogy-best critic rating of 92% and audience rating of 93%, "Shaun of the Dead" was the biggest hit with fans and reviewers alike on Rotten Tomatoes. But mileage tends to vary when it comes to the Cornetto Trilogy, and this first "flavour," while certainly delicious as a horror-comedy, doesn't hit the spot as much as the two films that followed it.