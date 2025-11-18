10 Best Shows Like Hazbin Hotel

There's really nothing quite like the world in which "Hazbin Hotel" resides. With its quirky, bubblegum aesthetic, whimsical Disney renaissance-inspired musical numbers, cast of colorful demons that would look at home in the world of Tim Burton, and fabulously complicated lore, it almost feels like the best kind of show you'd cozy up to with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles on Saturday morning in the early 2000s. That is, except for the fact that it's easily one of the most NSFW animated shows ever made.

The story of Lucifer and Lilith's plucky kid Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), "Hazbin Hotel" imagines a world where the devil's offspring just wants to do right by some folks (and sing a few songs while doing it). To that end, she creates the Hazbin Hotel, where troubled, demonic types can at least hope to seek redemption by changing their ways.

Originally funded by a Patreon for creator Vivienne Medrano (VivziePop) and her studio SpindleHorse way back in 2014, the world of "Hazbin" picked up a loyal following through the years before the first iteration of the show was even posted five years later. Continuing to build its devoted fandom when the pilot was first posted on YouTube in 2019, the show has found a home — and two full seasons — on Prime Video with more seasons to come. In the meantime, here are 10 great shows to tide you over until the next season of "Hazbin Hotel."