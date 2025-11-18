10 Best Shows Like Hazbin Hotel
There's really nothing quite like the world in which "Hazbin Hotel" resides. With its quirky, bubblegum aesthetic, whimsical Disney renaissance-inspired musical numbers, cast of colorful demons that would look at home in the world of Tim Burton, and fabulously complicated lore, it almost feels like the best kind of show you'd cozy up to with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles on Saturday morning in the early 2000s. That is, except for the fact that it's easily one of the most NSFW animated shows ever made.
The story of Lucifer and Lilith's plucky kid Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), "Hazbin Hotel" imagines a world where the devil's offspring just wants to do right by some folks (and sing a few songs while doing it). To that end, she creates the Hazbin Hotel, where troubled, demonic types can at least hope to seek redemption by changing their ways.
Originally funded by a Patreon for creator Vivienne Medrano (VivziePop) and her studio SpindleHorse way back in 2014, the world of "Hazbin" picked up a loyal following through the years before the first iteration of the show was even posted five years later. Continuing to build its devoted fandom when the pilot was first posted on YouTube in 2019, the show has found a home — and two full seasons — on Prime Video with more seasons to come. In the meantime, here are 10 great shows to tide you over until the next season of "Hazbin Hotel."
Disenchantment
Matt Groening's Netflix fantasy series, with its medieval "Dungeons and Dragons"-style aesthetic, might not appear at first like it has a lot in common with "Hazbin Hotel" aside from being an adult animated series. But both feature wonderfully complex world-building and lore, a strong-minded outsider female protagonist who needs to do things her own way, and some fairly messy family dynamics. And having the creator of "The Simpsons" and "Futurama" behind it infuses "Disenchantment" with yet another layer of animation magic.
The series takes place in the epic fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, where royal troublemaker Princess Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau Grunkwitz, aka Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), resides. The series follows her adventures with her personal demon Luci (Eric André) and elf friend Elfo (Nat Faxon) as they get into shenanigans of all sorts — think Vikings, mermaids, druids, and even Hell itself.
Although the series starts off fairly episodic, it builds on its storytelling and gets better as it progresses. The lore also thickens as the story develops, with Bean facing peril in the technologically advanced Steamland while also realizing she has a magic power. Bean's character arc sees her evolve and mature from a hard-drinking princess longing for normalcy into a woman who understands her place in the world. But even richer than the storytelling is the simply gorgeous background work throughout the series. If you appreciate quality animation, the series is worth a watch for this alone — even if Futurama fans were split on their opinions of "Disenchantment."
Harley Quinn
"Harley Quinn" is one of those superhero series that you don't have to be a fan of DC to appreciate — that is, as long as you love vibrant, flashy animation, great storytelling, and heaps of dark, irreverent humor. Well-written and laugh-out-loud funny, "Harley Quinn" is also a gold mine of fan-favorite guest actors like Giancarlo Esposito, Rachel Dratch, Harvey Guillén, and Vico Ortiz, just to name a few. And like "Hazbin Hotel" and "Disenchantment," it's a hilarious, irreverent show centered around the growth of a strong young woman trying to do things her own way with a chosen family by her side.
Realizing that the Joker (Alan Tudyk) is not the one, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) gives him the boot and then turns her energy toward proving her own villain chops so she can join the notorious supervillain group the Legion of Doom. With the help of her best friend (and eventually, girlfriend) Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Harley sets up her lair with her own crew of outcast bad guys, which includes Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Sy Borgman (Jason Alexander), and King Shark (Ron Funches).
Drawing on the visual language and general aesthetic of the much family-friendlier classic DC cartoon art seen in "Batman: The Animated Series" — as well as the more mature comics by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, and later books by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti — the HBO Max series presents a very adult telling of the life and times of Joker's henchwoman.
BoJack Horseman
While Netflix's strange, surreal adult animated series "BoJack Horseman" has little in common with "Hazbin Hotel" in terms of animation style, themes, and overall story, it frequently tops just about every Reddit recommendation thread for fans of the latter looking for their next watch. And that makes perfect sense, seeing as "Hazbin Hotel" creator VivziePop frequently cites "BoJack" as her favorite series of all time and one of her greatest influences as an animator. A strange, often haunting comedy-drama with a small but zealous fandom and a handful of Critics' Choice awards during its six-season run, "BoJack Horseman" may well be the hidden gem you've been looking for.
The series stars Will Arnett as the titular BoJack Horseman, an anthropomorphic, bipedal horse living in a world where people are apparently animals sometimes. A cynical and frequently intoxicated former sitcom star who saw his heyday come and go in the 1990s, BoJack bides his time in Hollywoo (formerly "Hollywood") in the hopes of scoring a massive comeback when his memoir comes out.
Amy Sedaris voices BoJack's sometime situationship and agent Princess Carolyn, a highlighter-pink Persian cat. The series also stars Alison Brie as BoJack's ghostwriter Diane Nguyen, Aaron Paul as his slacker flatmate Todd Chavez, and Paul F. Tompkins as his former rival and current friend Mr. Peanutbutter. Comedian Kristen Schaal was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role as former child star Sarah Lynn on the series.
Gary and His Demons
If you love the supernatural lore, adult humor, and mature themes of "Hazbin Hotel" and you're looking for a light watch that doesn't ask a lot of viewers, "Gary and His Demons" will be worth the time you invest in it. The story centers around Gary (Mark Little), a retirement-age demon hunter and "Chosen One" who can't seem to break away from his job despite being desperately ready to call it a day. Unfortunately his boss and the folks at the Demon Ministry can't find a suitable replacement, which means he's stuck in the gig until someone else can take over for him.
Every 11-minute entry in this episodic comedy deals with a different demon, with the series introducing lore from various cultures and mythologies. Much of the dialogue for "Gary and His Demons" is done off the cuff, with creator Mark Little preferring to overlap and bury his punchlines through improvisation. That improvisational style is one of the things fans love most about the series, with many citing the casually delivered remarks and witty banter as integral to the show's charm.
The series is chock full of pop culture references, from Gary's super sweet transformation sequence — an obvious shout-out to "Sailor Moon" — to the show's homages to "The Matrix" and "Blade." The demons are creative and fun to watch, and the series features more than enough grisly cartoon violence to warrant a splash zone around your screen.
Dead End: Paranormal Pack
"Dead End: Paranormal Park" is a short-lived Netflix young adult animated show based on a graphic novel series that went, for the most part, largely unnoticed by general audiences for years. But the series gained wider attention in mid-2025, when it was unintentionally platformed as part of a larger culture wars discussion. That came after its transgender protagonist was brought to the attention of Elon Musk, whose suggestion that users should cancel Netflix over this led to the show's creator receiving a rash of hate mail.
Controversy aside, "Dead End" is a spooky, whimsical horror series with a wonderful dark fantasy and horror color palette and aesthetic that carries much of the same Halloweeny vibe as another great show full of great spooky, paranormal villains: "Courage the Cowardly Dog." The series revolves around its teenage protagonist, Barney Guttman (Zach Barack), as he applies for a new job as a security guard at Phoenix Parks, the Dollywood-style amusement park built around the career of actress Pauline Phoenix. But when he shows up for the interview at the park's haunted house, called Dead End, with his dog Pugsley (Alex Brightman) and a fellow candidate, autistic Pauline superfan Norma (Kody Kavitha), the teens find the park is overrun with demons and something of a paranormal hub.
As a character-driven young adult series with a strong focus on weird adventures and the growth of its protagonist, "Dead End" has more in common with shows like "Gravity Falls" and "Steven Universe" than "Hazbin Hotel." But the show's supernatural lore and the adorable demon Courtney (Emily Osment) will certainly appeal to "Hazbin" fans who can't get enough of cutie-pie Charlie Morningstar.
Good Omens
A live-action fantasy-drama program with all the vibrance, energy, and over-the-top storytelling of an animated series, "Good Omens" is one of the most deeply charming shows ever to use a demon as one of its primary protagonists. Adapted from a novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the series presents a whimsical look at an angel and a demon caught up in a long-prophesied apocalypse they're no longer interested in participating in.
Central to the show's storytelling are the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant), best known for his role as the serpent who tempted Eve into eating forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. After spending millennium upon millennium playing their prescribed roles rather dutifully, the two foes' various encounters have inadvertently turned them into buddies — both of whom rather like life on Earth. As such, both are none too enthused about ushering in the oncoming apocalypse and decide to work together to sabotage the whole thing.
The series is bright, loads of fun to watch, and positively brimming with supernatural Bible lore. Sheen and Tennant ooze chemistry as lovable, charming, and unlikely besties, Aziraphale with his cottagecore cat lady energy crashing beautifully into Crowley's rock-and-roll bad boy vibes. Jon Hamm plays Gabriel, signing on as part of a long list of big-name guest stars that includes Michael McKean, Frances McDormand, and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Helluva Boss
The one series you're almost guaranteed to enjoy watching if you can't get enough of "Hazbin Hotel" is "Helluva Boss," a musical web series also by creator VivziePop that's set in the same universe and technically a spin-off of "Hazbin." Originally released on VivziePop's YouTube channel in 2019, the series was a massive hit when it debuted and featured the same very adult humor and writing style as the original show. However, while set in the same universe and bearing many of the same visual signatures, "Helluva Boss" features a completely different focus and cast of characters than "Hazbin Hotel."
The story revolves around the various employees of Hell-based company Immediate Murder Professionals (I.M.P.), an organization that makes money by providing revenge for humans looking to stick it to their enemies in the living world. They've even got a cute little jingle and TV commercial. Like "Hazbin Hotel," the world of "Helluva Boss" is populated with adorable, filthy-mouthed, singing demons and carries a zippy Saturday morning cartoon vibe. The series largely follows Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), Moxie (Richard Horvitz), Millie (Vivian Nixon, who's gorgeous in real life), and hellhound Loona (Erica Lindbeck). The show's list of guest stars includes Norman Reedus, Jinkx Monsoon, John Waters, and Harvey Guillén, just to name a few.
Lucifer
A huge part of the charm of shows like "Hazbin Hotel" and "Helluva Boss" is the "Sympathy for the Devil" aspect of it all, where we're meant to find these demonic characters relatable and charismatic. And that's precisely the point of "Lucifer," the Biblical, occult-themed, cozy detective mystery with a romantic twist. Based on a DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman and set in the Arrowverse, where it exists alongside shows like "Supergirl," "The Flash," and of course, "Arrow," the series follows the fallen angel Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) as he leaves his place in Hell to hang out in Los Angeles.
After millennia of sitting on the throne down under as punishment for his ages-old rebellion against his father, God, Lucifer decides to break ranks again, fittingly taking up residence in the City of Angels as a devilishly charming nightclub owner. It's there that he meets police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and begins aiding her in her line of work. A devilishly charming series about a bad boy on a redemption arc, "Lucifer" is also a perfect example of a series that starts off okay but improves over time (the series has 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings for most of its later seasons). And fans of "Hazbin Hotel" will certainly appreciate the musical numbers performed by Ellis at various points throughout the show's run.
Murder Drones
"Murder Drones" is one of those short but wildly popular series that gradually picked up steam until it had accumulated a massive fanbase. A half-hour web series released on YouTube from Glitch Productions, the adult animation sci-fi horror-comedy deals with a future where sentient autonomous drones are left behind in the wake of humanity's extinction.
The series is set on the Earth-like planet of Copper 9 in the 31st century, when only the mining drones remain on the barren planet, which is no longer capable of sustaining biological life. But when the disassembly drones once invented to prevent AI from taking over arrive, the pleasant little worker drones are forced into hiding within an underground bunker behind protective doors, much to the chagrin of young teenage drone Uzi Doorman (Elsie Lovelock). Not content to let the murder drones ruin everyone's lives, Uzi begins working alongside two murder drones with the hopes of convincing them to change their ways.
As cute and cheery as Uzi is, the series itself is filled with terrifying moments, channeling everything from existential horror to slasher films. We also begin to realize that things aren't always what they seem as the story evolves. Combining a range of horror tropes and homages with clever sci-fi storytelling and comedy, this limited series presents some of the smartest storytelling to be found in adult animation.
Inside Job
"Inside Job" is an adult animated sci-fi comedy series about a world where every conspiracy theory you could ever imagine is real and connected to a shadowy government consortium called Cognito, Inc. — one of a few significant organizations of its kind, along with groups like the Reptilians, the Illuminati, and the Catholic Church. Lizzy Caplan stars as Dr. Reagan Ridley, a Cognito, Inc. robotics scientist — and its eventual CEO — who lives with her father Randy (Christian Slater), a former Cognito CEO himself and major handful for his daughter.
The 18-episode series, which was canceled after just one season, has been compared by some fans to a kind of "Gravity Falls" for adults with a "Futurama" energy to it. The show largely deals with various hoaxes and canards in mostly episodic format, poking fun at every conspiracy theory imaginable from brainwashing to clones. A workplace comedy with a sci-fi twist, "Inside Job" was created by writer Shion Takeuchi, who worked on shows like "Gravity Falls," "Regular Show," and "Disenchantment." "BoJack Horseman" director Mike Hollingsworth and "Gravity Falls" creator Alex Hirsch round out the production team for this creative and fascinating show.