Good Omens Season 2 Review: Lovable And Charming, But Aimless

Another problem is one that so many shows suffer from at present, and that's the fact that this whole season only runs for six episodes. When you've created a show that runs almost exclusively on good vibes, that's not nearly enough time to go anywhere. But by the time the fifth episode rolls around, so little has actually happened that you immediately think, "How is it possible that there's only one episode left?" This isn't necessarily a criticism of the show, per se, but more a plea to their producers: Please, let these poor characters have space to breathe.

Without a doubt, there's plenty to like in "Good Omens," especially if you're part of the fairly large contingency that just can't get enough of the quickly evolving domesticity of Aziraphale and Crowley. The quirky, maximalist set and costume design are a delight — if nothing else, it gives "Good Omens" a homey visual sensibility, as though you've sunk into a cozy armchair after a long day. But in contrast to the frenetic energy and razor-sharp narrative structure of the first season, this one can't help but feel as though it lacks purpose. It's a classic example of a limited series where everyone had such a great time making it that they couldn't resist the urge to come back for round two — only no one stopped to think about whether or not they actually had enough to merit a second season.

You have to love the connection between Crowley and Aziraphale. The angel looks at the demon like a besotted teenager, and the demon will fight off the forces of heaven and hell to protect his little guy. It's a shipper's dream. But a show can't quite run on charm alone, and the second season of "Good Omens" falters accordingly.

"Good Omens" Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 28.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being reviewed here wouldn't exist.