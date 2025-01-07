10 Worst Villains In Courage The Cowardly Dog

From the eerie backrooms-on-steroids saga of Kane Pixels' "The Oldest View" and the viral curse-themed analog horror of "The Boiled One" to the late stage capitalist brain rot of Nutter Butter's traumatizing TikTok commercials, surrealist horror seems to be in its golden age these days thanks to the internet. But long before entire generations were mass-consuming creepypasta instead of after-school cartoons, millennial kids could get a crash course in horror tropes with Cartoon Network's superficially innocuous nightmare fuel "Courage the Cowardly Dog," as its titular pink fraidy-beagle (voiced by Howard Hoffman and Marty Grabstein) throws down with a steady stream of childhood trauma-inducing villains.

With a main character like Eustace Bagge (Howard Hoffman/Lionel Wilson/Arthur Anderson/Wallace Shawn/Jeff Bergman), the sadistic husband of Courage's beloved primary owner Muriel (Thea White), the bar for malevolence is already set pretty high. After all, it's hard to beat someone who gives his wife a gnarly case of hydrocephalus, chops down a sentient giving tree out of petty jealousy, and at one point, quite literally refuses to help a little old lady cross the street. But in the adventures of Courage, even Eustace seems tame next to some of the scheming, nefarious, and downright freaky creeps that inhabit Nowhere, Kansas.

In a world where time-traveling meteors and mass hypnosis are very real threats, Courage constantly face off with some of the most phobia-unlocking villains ever to appear in a children's program. Oh, the things he does for love.