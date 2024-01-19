The Biggest Differences So Far Between Hazbin Hotel's Pilot And The Official Show

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who've never heard of "Hazbin Hotel," and those who've been waiting the last four years for the series to finally arrive. A gorgeously grotesque animated mishmash of genres and styles, the show began its life back in the fall of 2019 when creator Vivienne Medrano posted a 30-minute pilot episode to her YouTube channel. In the years since, that pilot has accrued over 94 million views, and Medrano inked a deal with A24 to develop it into a complete series. Now, after what probably feels like an eternity to day-one fans, the show has finally arrived on Prime Video, but it's a little different from what we saw in the pilot.

The core story, style, and characters are the same. Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell and incessant do-gooder, gets fed up with the perpetual cycle of violence in her realm. Every year, angels descend from Heaven and decimate the populace of Hell in what's known as an Extermination, thus preventing the land of sinners from ever gaining enough strength to rise up. Charlie envisions a better method — rehabilitation — and sets up the titular hotel as a place for sinners and demons to stay while working to redeem their souls.

Inevitably, things change when moving from a crowdfunded indie animation project to a full-blown studio-produced series at Amazon. So, let's look through the first few episodes of "Hazbin Hotel" and see what's changed since the pilot dropped in 2019.