How To Watch The Arrowverse In Order
Whether you loved it or hated it, the CW's Arrowverse is one of the largest television crossover franchises of all time. When "Arrow" debuted in 2012, it opened a door that led to a multitude of DC superhero shows, including "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Black Lightning," "Batwoman," and more. Not only did these series have multiple concurrent seasons, but they're all related to one another through their sharing of characters.
Because of this, you can't simply sit down to watch one show and skip the rest; if you do, then at some point the interconnected storylines will leave you hanging. It's pretty much how crossover events work in comic books, and The CW did the same with the Arrowverse. There are multi-episode crossover events and single crossover episodes with so much happening that it can be cumbersome to the average television viewer.
Anyone who wants to experience the entire Arrowverse timeline in order will want to check out a guide like this one, as it highlights the best way to watch it all so nothing is missed from one series and season to the next. Before we dive into the details, however, be aware that you'll definitely want to set some time aside for your Arrowverse viewing because it will take a while. There are several ways to watch the franchise, but we believe that the order outlined below is the best.
Start with the beginning — Arrow Seasons 1 and 2
The Arrowverse owes its existence to the success of "Arrow." Premiering in 2012, "Arrow" launched with Stephen Amell in the lead as Oliver Queen, and the show's storyline takes plenty from the source material. "Arrow" was initially conceived of as a spinoff of "Smallville," which features Justin Hartley as Green Arrow. While Hartley's solo superhero show never manifested, "Arrow" does use some of the "Smallville" formula, as both series dig deep into the backstory of their core characters.
"Arrow" Season 1 introduces the audience to two separate storylines: one that's set in the present, detailing Oliver's return to Starling City, and another showing his hero's journey. The second storyline is set five years in the past and is told via flashbacks that show how Oliver becomes the man he is today. Season 1 also introduces numerous core characters, including John Diggle (David Ramsey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and more.
Season 1 shows how Oliver creates the Hood persona (he's not called Green Arrow until much later), aided by Diggle and others. The second season continues this story while sharing more details about the past, when Oliver was marooned on an island in the Pacific Ocean. When getting started with the Arrowverse, the best way to begin is by watching the following:
- "Arrow" Season 1: Episodes 1-23
- "Arrow" Season 2: Episodes 1-23
The Arrowverse quickly expands to include new and old heroes
Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), aka the Flash, was introduced in "Arrow," and his appearance was so well received that The CW quickly ordered a pilot for a new series. "The Flash" debuted in October 2014, and it quickly became a hit.
Prior to landing his own show, the Flash appeared in two episodes of "Arrow" Season 2. He was meant to return for another episode, but those plans were axed in favor of his own series. Shortly after "The Flash" Season 1 premiered alongside "Arrow" Season 3, The CW debuted its first Arrowverse crossover, aptly named "The Flash vs. Arrow."
That's not all that came from 2014's television season, because "Constantine," starring Matt Ryan, also launched on NBC. While he's not immediately established as an Arrowverse character, John Constantine eventually appears in "Arrow" and other series, retroactively bringing his NBC series into the DC superhero franchise. As a result, this is the order you should follow:
- "The Flash" Season 1: Episodes 1-7
- "Arrow" Season 3: Episodes 1-7
- "The Flash" Season 1: Episode 8 – "The Flash vs. Arrow" Part 1
- "Arrow" Season 3: Episode 8 – "The Flash vs. Arrow" Part 2
- "The Flash" Season 1: Episodes 9-23
- "Arrow" Season 3: Episodes 9-23
- "Constantine" Season 1: Episodes 1-13 (First and only season)
It's time for Supergirl, Legends, and Vixen
The success of "The Flash" led to the creation of several more DC series, including "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," and "Vixen." The latter is an animated web series that launched in 2015. The show follows Mari McCabe (Megalyn Echikunwoke), who wears a totem that gives her powers from the animal kingdom. Additionally, Echikunwoke plays Vixen in live-action in an episode of "Arrow's" fourth season.
It's at this point that the various characters from other Earths really begin to co-mingle, leading to the second Arrowverse crossover, "Heroes Join Forces." This event works as a backdoor pilot for "Legends of Tomorrow," introducing major DC villain Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) and many other characters. There's also a minor crossover called "World's Finest" that brings Barry Allen to Supergirl's world, which exists in a separate reality from "Arrow" and "Flash." Watch it all in the following order:
- "Vixen" Season 1: Episodes 1-6
- "The Flash" Season 2: Episodes 1-7
- "Arrow" Season 4: Episodes 1-7
- "The Flash" Season 2: Episode 8 – "Heroes Join Forces" Part 1
- "Arrow" Season 4: Episode 8 – "Heroes Join Forces" Part 2
- "Arrow" Season 4: Episodes 9-23
- "Supergirl" Season 1: Episodes 1-17
- "The Flash" Season 2: Episode 18 (This episode is loosely related to "World's Finest")
- "Supergirl" Season 1: Episode 18 – "World's Finest"
- "The Flash" Season 2: Episodes 19-23
- "Supergirl" Season 1: Episodes 19-20
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 1: Episodes 1-16
The leadup to Invasion!
The 2016 season introduced no new series, focusing instead on continuing the shows that had already launched. The main crossover event is "Invasion!," which centers around the arrival of an alien race known as the Dominators. This is the first extraterrestrial threat to rear its head in the Arrowverse, forcing all the heroes to come together to save the world and marking the first time Teams Flash, Arrow, and the Legends were all on screen together at one time.
The crossover is also where Supergirl meets the rest of the Arrowverse's heroes, making it an important moment in her time in the franchise. The crossover ends with Supergirl receiving an interdimensional extrapolator, a device that allows her to travel freely between her new friends' dimension and hers. There's also a mini-crossover in "Supergirl" Season 2, Episode 17, "Duet," which is the first musical reunion between her and Gustin, who are both former "Glee" actors. Watch it all in this order:
- "Vixen" Season 2: Episodes 1-6 (Final season)
- "The Flash" Season 3: Episodes 1-7
- "Arrow" Season 5: Episodes 1-7
- "Supergirl" Season 2: Episodes 1-7 (Episode 1 introduces Tyler Hoechlin's Superman)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2: Episodes 1-6
- "The Flash" Season 3: Episode 8 – "Invasion!" Part 1
- "Arrow" Season 5: Episode 8 – "Invasion!" Part 2
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2: Episode 7 – "Invasion!" Part 3
- "Supergirl" Season 2: Episodes 9-16 (Episode 16 is a prequel to a mini-crossover with the Flash)
- "The Flash" Season 3: Episodes 9-17 (Episode 17 is the mini-crossover, "Duet")
- "Supergirl" Season 2: Episodes 17-22
- "The Flash" Season 3: Episodes 18-23
- "Arrow" Season 5: Episodes 9-23
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2: Episodes 8-17
The Crisis on Earth-X
A lot happens during the next season of the Arrowverse, including the introduction of new heroes and new series. There's a massive crossover event, "Crisis on Earth-X," that involves nearly every character in the Arrowverse. "Black Lightning" and "Freedom Fighters: The Ray" also premiere, further expanding the Arrowverse with a plethora of powerful players.
The crossover centers around Nazis from Earth-X who try to take over the Arrowverse's primary Earth. Fortunately, the heroes gather together to thwart the new villains led by Dark Arrow and Overgirl — evil versions of Arrow and Supergirl, also played by Amell and Benoist — and the returning Reverse Flash. Barry Allen marries Iris West (Candice Patton), numerous alternate heroes and villains from Earth-X are introduced, and the death of an important "Legends" character shakes things up. Dive right in and watch it in the following order:
- "Supergirl" Season 3: Episodes 1-7
- "Arrow" Season 6: Episodes 1-7
- "The Flash" Season 4: Episodes 1-7
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 3: Episodes 1-7
- "Supergirl" Season 3: Episode 8 – "Crisis on Earth-X" Part 1
- "Arrow" Season 6: Episode 8 – "Crisis on Earth-X" Part 2
- "The Flash" Season 4: Episode 8 – "Crisis on Earth-X" Part 3
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 3: Episode 8 – "Crisis on Earth-X" Part 4
- "Freedom Fighters: The Ray" Season 1: Episodes 1-6
- "Supergirl" Season 3: Episodes 9-23
- "Arrow" Season 6: Episodes 9-23
- "The Flash" Season 4: Episodes 9-23
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 3: Episodes 9-18
- "Black Lightning" Season 1: Episodes 1-13
- "Freedom Fighters: The Ray" Season 2- Episodes 1-6 (Final season)
It's finally time for Elseworlds
The Arrowverse continued without adding any new series to the franchise during the 2018 season, so fans would have to wait to see a new show. Until then, they had the "Elseworlds" crossover event. The crossover centers around the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who gives Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) the power to rewrite reality. This results in all manner of alterations, including swapping Oliver Queen and Barry Allen's abilities and lives.
While no new series joined the Arrowverse in 2018, it did mark the introduction of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), aka Batwoman, in "Elseworlds" Part 1. This was done as a sort of backdoor pilot to bring her into the Arrowverse, which is also why the Legends weren't involved, as it would have been too difficult to incorporate so many characters into the story. When "Elseworlds" wraps up in an episode of "Supergirl," it establishes the basis for the following crossover event, the Arrowverse's biggest, "Crisis on Infinite Earths."
- "Black Lightning" Season 2: Episodes 1-16
- "The Flash" Season 5: Episodes 1-8
- "Arrow" Season 7: Episodes 1-8
- "Supergirl" Season 4: Episodes 1-8
- "The Flash" Season 5: Episode 9 – "Elseworlds" Part 1
- "Arrow" Season 7: Episode 9 – "Elseworlds" Part 2
- "Supergirl" Season 4: Episode 9 – "Elseworlds" Part 3
- "The Flash" Season 5: Episodes 10-22
- "Arrow" Season 7: Episodes 10-22
- "Supergirl" Season 4: Episodes 10-22
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 4: Episodes 1-16
The Crisis on Infinite Earths
Of all the crossover events in the Arrowverse, none are as large and impactful as "The Crisis on Infinite Earths." This is the big one — the crossover that brought numerous movie and TV actors back to the DC Universe, retroactively establishing them as part of the Arrowverse's multiverse. Some of the more prominent players include Tom Welling, reprising his "Smallville" role of Clark Kent, and Kevin Conroy, the star of "Batman: The Animated Series," playing a live-action Bruce Wayne for the first time.
Others who joined the Arrowverse through the crossover include Tom Ellis as Lucifer from "Lucifer," Burt Ward as Dick Grayson, Ezra Miller as the DCEU's Barry Allen, and more. The crossover, which sees the Monitor recruit heroes to help stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying all of reality, rebooted some elements of the Arrowverse, affecting each series' storylines and characters moving forward. To watch it all, proceed as follows:
- "Supergirl" Season 5: Episodes 1-8
- "Black Lightning" Season 3: Episodes 1-8
- "Batwoman" Season 1: Episodes 1-8
- "The Flash" Season 6: Episodes 1-8
- "Arrow" Season 8: Episodes 1-7
- "Supergirl" Season 5: Episode 9 – "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Part 1
- "Batwoman" Season 1: Episode 9 – "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Part 2
- "The Flash" Season 6: Episode 9 – "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Part 3
- "Arrow" Season 8: Episode 8 – "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Part 4
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 5: Episode 0 – "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Part 5
- "Supergirl" Season 5: Episodes 10-19
- "Black Lightning" Season 3: Episodes 10-16
- "Batwoman" Season 1: Episodes 10-20
- "The Flash" Season 6: Episodes 10-19
- "Arrow" Season 8: Episodes 9-10 (Final season)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 5: Episodes 1-14
Making your way to the next crossover
"Crisis on Infinite Earths" not only shook up the Arrowverse; in some ways, it marked the beginning of the end, as numerous series concluded with the crossover or in the season that followed. There aren't any crossover episodes in the subsequent season, but a new series does join The CW's DC lineup: "Superman & Lois." But unlike the other Arrowverse series, this show exists outside of the regular continuity, and there's very little interaction between the series' characters and previously established heroes like Green Arrow or The Flash.
This wasn't always the plan, however; initially, a crossover between "Superman & Lois" and "Batwoman" was in the works, for example. While John Diggle does show up in a few episodes of "Superman & Lois," his appearances hardly constitute a crossover. The COVID-19 pandemic also killed other Arrowverse show interactions, eliminating another planned story that would have had Batwoman and Black Lightning teaming up. Instead, each series continues with its own storylines, and both "Supergirl" and "Black Lightning" had their final seasons in 2020.
- "Batwoman" Season 2: Episodes 1-18 (Wallis Day takes over the role of Kate Kane from Ruby Rose)
- "The Flash" Season 7: Episodes 1-18
- "Supergirl" Season 6: Episodes 1-20 (Final season)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 6: Episodes 1-15
- "Black Lightning" Season 4: Episodes 1-13 (Final season)
- "Superman & Lois" Season 1: Episodes 1-15
Because "Superman & Lois" exists primarily outside of the Arrowverse's usual continuity, you could get away with watching all four seasons at this point. That said, it's best to hold off and watch the rest of the show as outlined below.
Armageddon
The 2021 season doesn't have a typical crossover, making it a bit easier to plow your way through all of the series' many episodes. The sole — and final — Arrowverse crossover, "Armageddon," takes place entirely within "The Flash's" first five episodes, but it incorporates several characters from other series who are brought to the Flash's world to lend a hand.
In "Armageddon," the Scarlet Speedster goes up against Despero (Tony Curran), while Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), otherwise known as Reverse Flash, returns. Some of the other characters involved in the event include the new Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). The reason everyone got together on the set of "The Flash" instead of other series was due to COVID restrictions that determined that bringing hundreds of crew members together to make a traditional crossover happen would have made an outbreak more likely.
- "The Flash" Season 8: Episodes 1-5 – "Armageddon" (The final Arrowverse crossover)
- "Batwoman" Season 3: Episodes 1-13 (Final season)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 7: Episodes 1-13 (Final season)
- "Superman & Lois" Season 2: Episodes 1-15
- "The Flash" Season 8: Episodes 6-20
You can watch Season 8 of "The Flash" in one sitting, but the whole thing plays out more as a cohesive Arrowverse storyline if you watch the other series between the crossover and the final 15 episodes of the season.
The beginning of the end
While the 2022 season still has some excellent content, only two Arrowverse series remain, and they don't cross over in any way whatsoever. This had less to do with the COVID restrictions that plagued production for the previous two years and more to do with the fact that the Arrowverse was beginning to close up shop. The wild ride The CW has taken viewers on since 2012 is finally coming to an end, but it isn't completely over.
While there isn't a multi-episode crossover like in the years before, there is a sort of crossover episode in "The Flash." In Episode 9, "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To," Barry's birthday party is interrupted by Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and he needs help to deal with it. He enlists the aid of Arrow, bringing Stephen Amell back as Oliver Queen several years after his series concluded in 2019. They're joined by David Ramsey's John Diggle and Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash.
Because "The Flash" and "Superman & Lois" storylines don't intersect in any way, it's up to the audience to determine how to watch the series. That said, our recommendation is to watch "The Flash" first, since it includes numerous Arrowverse characters and essentially closes the book on the Arrowverse, and then turn to the penultimate season of "Superman & Lois."
- "The Flash" Season 9: Episodes 1-13 (Final season)
- "Superman & Lois" Season 3: Episodes 1-13
The end of an era
Technically, the Arrowverse ends with "The Flash's" series finale since "Superman & Lois" exists in its own, separate universe. As the last DC series standing, there aren't any crossovers or other shows to watch — it all ends with the Man of Tomorrow's Arrowverse-adjacent Season 4.
In the final season of "Superman & Lois," Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) musters all of his intellect and fury to try and bring down Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and everyone she holds dear. To this end, he steals John Henry Irons' (Wolé Parks) armor and unleashes Doomsday on Smallville. With everyone in danger, Superman has little choice but to fight the monster, and he does so, demanding his family leave for a safer area. They don't listen, and in the end, everyone helps to take down the monster. This leaves only Luthor, and Superman takes the fight directly to his arch-nemesis, holding back nothing as he battles for his family's survival.
After the big match is over, "Superman & Lois" ends by giving fans something no other Superman story has done, detailing the final years of Clark and Lois' lives together. It's a heartwarming way to not only end the series but also give the Arrowverse a fantastic epilogue.
- "Superman & Lois" Season 4: Episodes 1-10 (Final season and last series in the Arrowverse)