How To Watch The Arrowverse In Order

Whether you loved it or hated it, the CW's Arrowverse is one of the largest television crossover franchises of all time. When "Arrow" debuted in 2012, it opened a door that led to a multitude of DC superhero shows, including "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Black Lightning," "Batwoman," and more. Not only did these series have multiple concurrent seasons, but they're all related to one another through their sharing of characters.

Because of this, you can't simply sit down to watch one show and skip the rest; if you do, then at some point the interconnected storylines will leave you hanging. It's pretty much how crossover events work in comic books, and The CW did the same with the Arrowverse. There are multi-episode crossover events and single crossover episodes with so much happening that it can be cumbersome to the average television viewer.

Anyone who wants to experience the entire Arrowverse timeline in order will want to check out a guide like this one, as it highlights the best way to watch it all so nothing is missed from one series and season to the next. Before we dive into the details, however, be aware that you'll definitely want to set some time aside for your Arrowverse viewing because it will take a while. There are several ways to watch the franchise, but we believe that the order outlined below is the best.