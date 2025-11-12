10 Best Comedy Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

2025 has not been a year for simple comedy. At a time when people are becoming more aware everyday about the insidious forces at work in the world, it makes sense that art would reflect a more complex understanding of genre. Most films with comedic elements or moments can be described by other genres more readily, often intersecting with horror, drama, sci-fi, and anything else that benefits from a few laughs to balance out the conceptual subversion of today's stories. Some of the best comedy movies of 2024 were also offbeat, but this year has felt particularly devoid of lighthearted palette cleansers.

The upside of combining comedy and complexity is that the humor feels richer and more earned. Audiences aren't just laughing at physical comedy and bathroom jokes, they're understanding the satirical notes in offhanded comments and archetypal characters. Snarky asides that might have gone mostly unnoticed in 2015 or moments of pitch black humor that may have alienated audiences in 2005 are now par for the course. Many comedies of 2025 feature subversive notes with an eclectic interpretation of genre and its function in storytelling. Lighter comedies are still being made, but unless they really nail their particular brand of humor, audiences are a little more hesitant to embrace these. Instead, these are the best comedies that have made it to theaters and streamers in 2025.