Death Of A Unicorn Review: Great Actors Rescue A24 Horror-Comedy's Obvious Script

For the scenes where the unicorns get their gory revenge on the humans, "Death of a Unicorn" borrows liberally from "Jurassic Park." There's the T-Rex approaching the car scene ... with a unicorn! There's the hiding from the raptors scene ... also with a unicorn! Alex Scharfman isn't Steven Spielberg, but he stages the action effectively (how refreshing it is watch so many nighttime scenes where you can actually see what's happening), and adds enough distinctive flourishes that it stays firmly on the side of "homage" rather than "rip-off." "Jurassic Park" might have also influenced the story's big theme of not messing with Mother Nature, though dealing with the more realistic threat of humans killing endangered species rather than resurrecting extinct ones.

The delivery of its big themes is where the screenplay falters the most. When it has a point to make, it makes it repeatedly; when something's about to happen, it telegraphs it so hard that there's almost no surprises in store. Ridley looks up the story behind The Unicorn Tapestries, then tells the story to everyone else while directly stating the themes, then watches it play out in front of her (side note: it gives me some hope that all the explanations here for why you shouldn't hunt unicorns draw from actual mythology and not from "Harry Potter," which absolutely would have been the touchpoint a decade ago). She repeatedly nags her dad about him not remembering their trip to see the Tapestries at the Cloisters with her mom, an obvious signpost of their emotional conflict but not really effective dramatization — the father-daughter conflict is by far the weakest and most forced part of the story. Jenna Ortega's acting and the musical score by Dan Romer and Giosuè Greco have to do all the heavy lifting to give the extremely predictable climax any emotional impact at all.

"Death of a Unicorn" is a fine choice for a discount matinee, or as one of your weekly movie options if you have A-List or another theater subscription service, but is by no means a must-see. Despite its R-rated violence, I think it might actually play best among teenage viewers. The obvious bits won't feel as stale to them, and I just know the ending is guaranteed to fill young horse girls with glee — at least until the literal last-second punchline, which might give them glee of a different sort.

"Death of a Unicorn" opens in theaters on March 28.