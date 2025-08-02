The Naked Gun Reboot Brings Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin Back In A Surprising Way

Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)

Leave it to Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) to beat death — well, kind of. In "The Naked Gun" reboot, the late Lieutenant shows up for his son, Frank Jr. (Liam Neeson) — in the guise of an owl, just as his son requested. No really, it all makes perfect sense, trust us.

Early in the movie, Frank Jr. stops in front of a tribute to his dad and asks him for a sign that he's doing all right as a man and as an officer of the law. He asks him to arrive in the form of an owl or a similar bird. When Frank Jr. is in a moment of crisis, an owl does indeed show up. Frank Jr. recognizes that he's looking up at his father, incarnated in this owl. The owl acknowledges this and plucks Frank Jr. up from the ground, paragliding him across town to catch up with Richard Cane (Danny Huston), the evil but environmentally-friendly billionaire who's planning to reshape society by causing most of the world to revert to a feral state with a soundwave creator called the PLOT device. This owlish Frank even poops in Cane's face before settling Frank Jr. down and telling him how proud he is. Just before the post-credits scene, the owl flies before the camera, shrieking triumphantly as Frank Jr. and his true love, Beth (Pamela Anderson), finally get together. Hey, weirder things have happened before in the "Naked Gun" world.