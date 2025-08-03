12 Best Movies Like Heads Of State
Action comedies make for easily enjoyable movie fare, and some of the best are the "buddy" kind, with classics like "Lethal Weapon" and "48 Hrs." dominating most people's best-of lists. Usually, those buddies are a pair of mismatched cops, reluctant allies from different walks of life, or even two polar opposites who find themselves forced to work together. "Heads of State," the 2025 Amazon Studios original starring John Cena and Idris Elba, takes it to another level with the story of two world leaders who must team up to battle terrorists.
Cena is Will Derringer, a former action movie star who's now president of the United States, while Elba is Sam Clarke, the more traditional British prime minister. They don't get along, like so many other action-comedy duos. Clarke is annoyed to be in the same room as Derringer, offended by the ex-actor's penchant for hogging the spotlight and prioritizing theatrics over statesmanship. When they share a flight aboard Air Force One on the way to a NATO summit, things take a surprising turn when terrorists attack the plane. After parachuting to safety, Derringer and Clarke must reluctantly work together to thwart a dangerous arch-criminal — and get out alive.
A film that takes an absolutely absurd premise but makes it watchable thanks to its charismatic cast, "Heads of State" is a sensational entry in the buddy action-comedy genre. If you've seen it for yourself and want to see more movies like it, read on for a list of the 12 best movies like "Heads of State."
G20
Action movies like "Heads of State" — about gung-ho presidents and world leaders who have to fight back against an army of terrorists — aren't exactly new, but aren't especially common. Despite this, the John Cena/Idris Elba action-comedy isn't the only movie of its type to see release in 2025, and follows on the heels of another, similar movie: The Amazon original "G20," starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis — Cena's co-star in "Peacemaker."
In "G20," Davis plays Cena's role in "Heads of State" — the president of the United States — who is facing a public relations crisis after her teenage daughter is caught in a scandal. But at an assembly of world leaders, the G20 Summit, a diabolical terrorist and former Australian special forces agent named Edward Rutledge (Antony Starr) attempts to hold the U.S. president and her international counterparts hostage. It's all part of an elaborate plan to make off with billions in cryptocurrency. But there's one thing that Rutledge didn't count on: That President Danielle Sutton is a highly trained U.S. Army veteran with all the skills needed to thwart his terrorist plot.
Though a little lighter on the humor, "G20" is a satisfying if by-the-numbers action thriller. Viola Davis is in top form as an unexpected action hero, while Starr — best known as the vicious Homelander on "The Boys" — delivers a masterfully wicked performance as the villainous madman Rutledge.
Air Force One
If you're wondering where the unique subgenre of action films about presidents who fight back against a terrorist takeover started, look no further than the 1997 action classic "Air Force One." Starring Harrison Ford, the film puts the former whip-wielding relic hunter into the role of commander-in-chief for the first time, as he plays President James Marshall, who is leading a diplomatic mission to Moscow.
Along with their Russian counterparts, a U.S. special forces team captures General Ivan Radek (Jürgen Prochnow), dictator of a small yet nuclear-powered nation that is threatening world peace. During President Marshall's return to Washington aboard Air Force One, however, a group of Radek's men, led by Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman), manages to sneak aboard and attempt an armed takeover. Their plan is to take Marshall hostage and use him as a bargaining chip to get Radek released.
While the Secret Service seems to successfully get Marshall off the plane before the takeover is complete, the President — a battle-hardened veteran himself — is actually stowed away in the cargo hold with a plan to take back the plane. It's a more serious thriller than "Heads of State," but Harrison Ford's "Air Force One" is among the star's more popular late-era films, if not one of his very best.
The Suicide Squad
A fairly routine action-comedy, "Heads of State" becomes something far more special thanks to the chemistry of its two stars, John Cena and Idris Elba. Of course, it's not the first time they were paired on screen: the pair got together in 2021 for an R-rated superhero adventure, "The Suicide Squad," a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster starring Will Smith. Adding Elba and Cena to the roster of anti-heroes in the follow-up was a big reason "The Suicide Squad" became a favorite of comic book fans, although it flopped at the box office.
Written and directed by James Gunn, "The Suicide Squad" ditches the overly serious melodrama of "Suicide Squad" and goes for much more comedy, with Cena leading the way. He plays the embattled villain-turned-hero Peacemaker, who is recruited by the U.S. government for a dangerous mission to a small island nation. But he's not the only new recruit with an attitude and a gun, as Bloodsport (Elba) is also on the books, alongside misfits like Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), and of course, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
Brutally violent, crude, and hilarious, the over-the-top "The Suicide Squad" got itself an equally ribald TV spin-off, "Peacemaker," which makes it all the better to watch after "Heads of State."
Spenser Confidential
"Heads of State" isn't exactly superhero fare, but it is patently ridiculous and off-the-wall. If you want something a bit more grounded, try "Spenser Confidential," a 2023 Netflix reboot of the cult classic TV series, "Spenser: For Hire." In this feature film reinvention, Mark Wahlberg and "Black Panther" standout Winston Duke take over for Robert Urich and Avery Brooks as Spenser and Hawk, a pair of gun-toting, do-gooding justice seekers.
In the film, Spenser is a disgraced cop, put behind bars for assaulting Captain Boylan (Michael Gaston), his superior officer. Upon his release, he leaves the force and moves in with his old friend Hawk. But Boylan is found murdered, and while he's cleared as suspect, Spenser realizes something fishy is going on when another cop is found dead and framed for the crime. Spenser and Hawk team up to get to the bottom of what's really going on, and they quickly uncover a conspiracy that goes higher than they ever expected.
With a tongue-in-cheek tone and plenty of action, "Spenser Confidential" is a satisfying afternoon matinee action movie, much like "Heads of State." Wahlberg is the solid Cena-like hero, delivering a sarcastic performance as the beleaguered Spenser, while Duke is the perfect man to match wits with him. Despite some delays, there's also said to be a sequel on the horizon.
Hidden Strike
Maybe it's John Cena that got you hooked on "Heads of State," and if that's true, you won't want to miss the little-seen "Hidden Strike." You might have missed it because it is a production out of China, and didn't receive a domestic theatrical release. But just like "Heads of State," it sees Cena teaming up with a fellow superstar — this time, Hong Kong legend Jackie Chan — in a buddy comedy that takes them halfway around the world.
"Hidden Strike" sees Cena and Chan playing rival mercenaries who face off in the Iraqi desert. It begins when a group of workers at an oil refinery come under fire from rebel forces in the region, and are in dire need of a way out. To their rescue comes a group of Chinese mercs led by "Dragon" Luo Feng (Chan), whose estranged daughter is one of the refinery's chief engineers. Tasked with escorting his daughter and her team out of the war zone, Dragon comes into conflict with American soldier-of-fortune Chris Van Horne (Cena), who is under orders to stop a dangerous terrorist who is said to be among the oil workers.
Though they start as enemies, Cena and Chan eventually realize they're on the same side, and team up to take down the real villains. Flashy, funny, and packed with explosive battle sequences, guns-blazing chase scenes, and bare-knuckle brawls, 2023's "Hidden Strike" might be the most underrated movie on this list.
Hobbs and Shaw
You might watch "Hidden Strike" because you love John Cena, but if it's Idris Elba that gets your blood pumping, check out "Hobbs and Shaw," a 2019 spin-off of the long-running "Fast and Furious" franchise. Not only does Elba join the series as a devious terrorist, but the film also reunites superstars Jason Statham and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, turning the former "Fast Five" rivals into reluctant allies.
Embracing a humorous tone even more than the rest of the series, "Hobbs and Shaw" makes the "Fast" films look like a mere warmup. Rather than focusing on cars, this one unleashes a torrent of hand-to-hand brutality, visceral violence, and a heaping of explosions — as well as a dash of sci-fi. The story kicks off with Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) learning about a new threat in the form of Brixton Lore (Elba), an intelligence operative who has left the world of espionage to embark on a career as a cyberterrorist. He's had his body enhanced with cybernetic implants that give him superpowers, and now he wants to unleash a deadly virus on the world — and it's Deckard's sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), who has what he needs to complete his scheme.
Like "Heads of State," the plot of "Hobbs and Shaw" isn't really important: It's all about putting these two heroes on screen together and giving them a badass villain to fight. When it focuses on that, it's one of the best in the genre.
Deadpool and Wolverine
As long as you don't mind dipping your toes into the messy world of superheroes, "Deadpool and Wolverine" will delight any fan of "Heads of State." Sure, a big part of the movie's appeal is how the film mashes together the "X-Men" films and the MCU, as well as a variety of other long-lost Marvel movie heroes. But at its heart, it's the story of two snarky rivals who become the best of friends.
Technically a threequel, "Deadpool and Wolverine" begins with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) being told that his entire universe is being erased from existence. To save it, he sets out on a journey through the multiverse to recruit Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who at first wants nothing to do with saving Wade's world. But when the pair are stranded in a limbo dimension at the end of time, they must team up — alongside a handful of forgotten superheroes — to take down the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her army of multiversal baddies.
It might not be the best of the three "Deadpool" films, but it might be the most satisfying. And not just for crowdpleasing moments that see the return of old Marvel favorites, but because the action, comedy, and sheer lunacy of the film is impossible not to love. A no-holds-barred extravaganza, it could be the most fun you'll ever have with a superhero movie.
Olympus Has Fallen
Over the past decade, Gerard Butler has made a name for himself as the great modern action star that he is. But arguably the movie that cemented his reputation was "Olympus Has Fallen," a 2013 action-thriller that elevated him from playing the leading man in low-budget fare like "Machine Gun Preacher" to a major attraction in blockbuster films — a very similar career trajectory to "Heads of State" star John Cena.
Of course, the real reason you'll want to watch "Olympus Has Fallen" is its similar story: Butler plays U.S. Secret Service agent Mike Banning, who has a close personal friendship with President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart). While on vacation, however, the First Lady (Ashley Judd) loses her life in a car accident — and the Secret Service blames Banning. Disgraced and transferred off the Secret Service detail, Banning gets a second chance when a deranged North Korean terrorist (Rick Yune) assaults the White House and attempts to kidnap President Asher.
Now, it's up to Banning alone to rescue the president, stop the terrorists, and save the free world. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, "Olympus Has Fallen" features some first-rate action, top-notch thrills, and a suspense-driven story. Though not quite as good, the similar film "White House Down" is also recommended, especially if you're looking for a movie with a few more laughs.
Central Intelligence
When it comes to action-comedy duos like John Cena and Idris Elba, there are few better than Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. With their noticeable differences — not just in stature but in personality — the mix of muscle-bound meathead and frantic funnyman makes for magic on-screen. And one of their best pairings is 2016's "Central Intelligence," a movie that will feel right at home next to "Heads of State."
Kevin Hart plays Calvin, an otherwise ordinary man with a white collar job as an accountant. Johnson is Calvin's old schoolmate Robbie, who in their youth was a social outcast preyed on by bullies. Decades later, Robbie is no longer the misfit and has blossomed into a brawny man of action and an agent for the Central Intelligence Agency. As they approach their high school reunion, Calvin gets a message from Robbie, who believes there may be a mole within the CIA who is working with a group of terrorists to steal top-secret satellite codes — and he needs Calvin's expert skills in accounting to track the criminals.
Moving from laughs to action and back again, "Central Intelligence" may be the kind of story we've seen before. But with Johnson and Hart at the top of their respective games, it becomes a movie that demands your attention, and remains one of the Rock's best movies.
Die Hard with a Vengeance
The action classic "Die Hard" is so beloved and influential that a ton of movies have totally ripped it off, with films often described as "'Die Hard' on a train" or "'Die Hard' on a boat." In fact, several movies on this list have been classified as such. Ironically, it's 1995's "Die Hard with a Vengeance" that departs from that "one man in a closed location" formula, but by doing things differently it becomes much more like "Heads of State."
The third film in the series, "Die Hard with a Vengeance" gives lone wolf John McClane (Bruce Willis) a buddy in the form of Zeus (Samuel L. Jackson). It also takes him out of a confined space and gives them all of New York to play in. This time, McClane becomes the target of a terrorist (Jeremy Irons) who is holding the entire city hostage with a series of hidden bombs, and the only way to stop him is to solve a series of intricate puzzle games. Thankfully, McClane gets help from Zeus, the owner of a shop he encounters during his first "game," and the reluctant partners soon find themselves racing around New York in a desperate bid to save the city.
Easily the best "Die Hard" sequel, the film leans into comedy more than its predecessors. But once again, what makes it shine is the chemistry between its two leads, much like "Heads of State."
Freelance
Another John Cena film that slipped under a lot of people's radars is the 2023 action-comedy "Freelance." Cena doesn't play a world leader here, but he does get stranded in a hostile foreign nation, this time as a former special forces soldier named Mason Pettits who takes a job in private security.
Cena stars opposite Alison Brie, who plays Claire Wellington, a journalist seeking to interview Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), the dictator of a South American nation called Paldonia. Knowing she'll be in a dangerous region of the world, she seeks out the services of Mason, who now works a tedious job at a law firm. Hired to keep her safe, Mason has his own personal reasons for taking the job, because years earlier he'd failed in a mission to assassinate Venegas. But when they arrive in Paldonia, the duo are caught in the middle of a coup attempt by rebels, and suddenly Mason is trapped in the middle of a war — and may know who is behind it all.
"Freelance" is fun, thrilling, and full of great performances. If "Heads of State" is the meal, "Freelance" is the appetizer.
Plane
That "Plane" makes our recommended list for fans of "Heads of State" is testament to the awesome power of Gerard Butler. This time, though, it's not because there's a U.S. president's life at stake, but because the plot has some beat-for-beat similarities, beginning with the mismatched heroes. Butler stars alongside Mike Colter, who played the title superhero in Marvel's "Luke Cage." While Colter may not be as big a name as Idris Elba, he's every bit his equal on the screen.
Butler plays Captain Brodie Torrance, a former Scottish RAF pilot who's now flying for a commercial airline. Aboard his latest flight, much to his concern, is Louis Gaspare (Colter), a French Foreign Legionnaire accused of murder who is being extradited to Canada under police escort. When the plane hits a storm, it careens out of control and crashes onto a remote jungle island in the Philippines. Stranded with little hope of rescue, Torrance is forced to work alongside the highly trained Gaspare when a group of local rebels takes the survivors hostage.
A modest box office hit, "Plane" continued Butler's action dominance and soared to the top of Netflix's rankings in 2025. Although a sequel was in the works, it was delayed by a pair of Hollywood strikes and may be abandoned entirely.