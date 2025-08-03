Action comedies make for easily enjoyable movie fare, and some of the best are the "buddy" kind, with classics like "Lethal Weapon" and "48 Hrs." dominating most people's best-of lists. Usually, those buddies are a pair of mismatched cops, reluctant allies from different walks of life, or even two polar opposites who find themselves forced to work together. "Heads of State," the 2025 Amazon Studios original starring John Cena and Idris Elba, takes it to another level with the story of two world leaders who must team up to battle terrorists.

Cena is Will Derringer, a former action movie star who's now president of the United States, while Elba is Sam Clarke, the more traditional British prime minister. They don't get along, like so many other action-comedy duos. Clarke is annoyed to be in the same room as Derringer, offended by the ex-actor's penchant for hogging the spotlight and prioritizing theatrics over statesmanship. When they share a flight aboard Air Force One on the way to a NATO summit, things take a surprising turn when terrorists attack the plane. After parachuting to safety, Derringer and Clarke must reluctantly work together to thwart a dangerous arch-criminal — and get out alive.

A film that takes an absolutely absurd premise but makes it watchable thanks to its charismatic cast, "Heads of State" is a sensational entry in the buddy action-comedy genre. If you've seen it for yourself and want to see more movies like it, read on for a list of the 12 best movies like "Heads of State."