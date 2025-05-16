Friendship Review: Tim Robinson Meets The Male Loneliness Epidemic

After building up a devoted fanbase with "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave" (arguably one of the best comedy TV shows), Tim Robinson's finally getting a crack at the big screen. "Friendship" is cringe comedy at its best, as Robinson's character goes further and further down the rabbit hole in trying to be friends with his cool new neighbor. But although its absurdist sense of humor is the main calling card of "Friendship," it also speaks to the inherent complexities of relationships between men who are not really socialized to emotionally connect with one another on a deeper level. With Robinson doing his thing and Paul Rudd's straight man delightfully off-kilter in his own way, "Friendship" is a chaotic ride from start to finish.

Craig Waterman (Robinson) has a life that's comfortable enough, if not particularly exciting. He works a job in marketing, and comes home to his teenage son Steven (Jack Dylan Grazer) and wife Tami (Kate Mara), who's semi-openly stepping out on him with her ex-boyfriend. What Craig really needs is a friend to confide in, to work through all the things in his life that he struggles to give voice to. Enter Austin Carmichael (Rudd), a new neighbor who glows with extroversion. A local meteorologist, Austin's status as a community celebrity and his ability to make everyone he meets feel like they've been buddies forever draws Craig in like a moth to the flame. They have a few dude hangs, and Craig is in heaven. Is this what it's like to have a male friend?

But just as quickly (and to be fair, after a few social missteps from Craig), Austin detaches himself from the budding friendship. Utterly bereft, Craig becomes convinced that he can heal the breach that has developed between them — by whatever means necessary.