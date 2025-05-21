The Phoenician Scheme Review: Wes Anderson Goes Back To The Basics (Sort Of)

The general rule for Wes Anderson movies is that each one is progressively more Wes Anderson-ian than the last. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is something every cinephile has decided for themselves. I think Anderson's talent blossomed upon delving into stop-motion animation with 2009's "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and I love how he's brought that heightened cartoon quality to subsequent live-action films. 2014's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" has my vote for his strongest work overall.

Where Anderson sometimes loses me is when his conceptual conceits get too elaborate for their own good. I was underwhelmed by "The French Dispatch," his attempt at combining 3.5 homages to New Yorker articles into a cinematic experience. "Asteroid City" had its moments of transcendence, but was generally baffling as a movie that's also a play that's also a TV documentary that's also a bimonthly curated box of snacks (that last bit was a "BoJack Horseman" joke involving Quentin Tarantulino, but Anderson would actually make that movie, wouldn't he?).

"The Phoenician Scheme" continues the escalation of Anderson's whimsical diorama aesthetic, but de-escalates the complicated structural conceits. It features Anderson's most straightforward storytelling since maybe 2012's "Moonrise Kingdom." Though its long string of wacky plot points might sound convoluted on paper, one shouldn't worry too much about it. The craziest details are mostly there for laughs, and the thematic and emotional through-lines that actually matter remain clear throughout. This is another one of Anderson's dysfunctional family stories, and one of his most focused, centering the relationship between Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), a very bad father trying to figure out if he can become good; and Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton — Kate Winslet's daughter), a very cynical daughter trying to figure out whether having any family is worth it.