15 Best Christmas Movies Of All Time, Ranked
There is no holiday quite like Christmas, and none that makes revelers want to sit on the couch and watch a movie more. The holiday is smack dab in the middle of winter, so getting cozy to watch a film under the glow of a Christmas tree with a piping hot cup of cocoa is a delight that can't be replicated at any other time.
Thanks to Hollywood magic, audiences have their pick of hundreds of titles come Christmas time. From lighthearted comedies to romantic dramas, beloved TV Christmas specials to darker stories that capture the Christmas spirit, there's no shortage of movies to choose from to watch on December 25. But whether a perennial classic or modern masterpiece, we've found the best of the bunch and put together a ranked list for those unsure where to start. No matter what kind of genre you like, no matter the kind of movie you're in the mood for — this list has it all.
So grab a fleece throw, put on your slippers, and warm up by the fire in front of the television, because this is a list of the 15 best Christmas movies, ranked.
15. Home Alone
We're sure we'll catch heat for ranking this 1990s classic at the bottom of the list, but that it even made the cut is a huge honor. And it definitely earns its place on a ranking of best Christmas movies, mostly thanks to its uncanny ability to somehow channel the yuletide spirit in a story where comical violence is the order of the day.
The 1990 classic took child actor Macaulay Culkin and turned him into a child superstar, changing his life forever. The film, directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, is a slapstick caper about 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Culkin), who is mistakenly left behind when his family takes a flight to Paris for the holidays. If that wasn't implausible enough, what happens to Kevin while home alone for Christmas is even more bonkers: Two bumbling criminals attempt to rob the McCallister home, and Kevin fights back with a series of over-the-top, homemade traps that turn him into a child version of McGyver and Batman rolled into one.
As timeless a Christmas classic as there is, "Home Alone" is the favorite holiday movie of any kid who has ever seen it.
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara
Director: Chris Columbus
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 43min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 66%
Where to Watch: Disney+
14. Scrooged
1988's "Scrooged" might be the most underrated Bill Murray comedy. It's the first of three adaptations of "A Christmas Carol" on our list, taking the legendary Charles Dickens story and reimagining it for modern audiences. "Scrooged" casts Bill Murray as media mogul Frank Cross, once a lovable, humble young TV man who has since gotten rich and become an arrogant, self-absorbed egotist.
When Cross bumps into an old flame, though, he begins rethinking his choices — and visits from three terrifying ghosts help him realize that he can still change his ways. The question is, will he?
In some ways, "Scrooged" is Bill Murray's practice run for "Groundhog Day" where he also plays an egotistical TV reporter trying to win over a skeptical woman (and who may have been stuck in a time loop way longer than you think). But with a Christmas setting and a darker streak of humor, "Scrooged" might be even better.
Cast: Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Forsythe
Director: Richard Donner
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 1hr 41min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 71%
Where to Watch: Pluto TV
13. Elf
There aren't many modern Christmas comedies to make it into the hall of all-time holiday classics. But of those few, "Elf" is the best, a goofball adventure (that almost never happened) starring Will Ferrell as a man named Buddy who was raised by elves at the North Pole. As he grows, Buddy slowly realizes that he's not like the other elves — evident by his human size and normal ears — and decides to seek out his biological father (James Caan) in New York City.
A farce the likes of which only Will Ferrell could pull off, the "Saturday Night Live" alum channels icons like Dick Van Dyke and Gene Wilder in a performance that one could only call a comedic tour de force. It's not just one of the best Christmas movies of all time — an impressive feat in and of itself — but also happens to be one of Will Ferrell's best movies.
Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner
Director: Jon Favreau
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 37min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 86%
Where to Watch: HBO Max
12. The Muppet Christmas Carol
Despite being populated by cartoonish Muppets like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and Fozzy Bear, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is a solid drama as much as it is a family movie, and is easily one of the best adaptations of "A Christmas Carol."
The film stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly old factory owner who despises anyone in a good mood. So Christmas is obviously a trying time for him, made worse when Bob Kratchet (Kermit the Frog) asks that he and all the factory employees have the holiday off. Of course, Scrooge is soon visited by a series of ghosts who show him versions of the past, present, and future, helping him learn a valuable lesson.
Thanks to the combination of classic Muppet fun and an Oscar-worthy performance from Michael Caine, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is an instant holiday favorite and a worthy "A Christmas Carol" retelling, while remaining a true Muppet movie, through and through.
Cast: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire
Director: Brian Henson
Rating: G
Runtime: 1hr 25min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 78%
Where to Watch: Disney+
11. A Christmas Story
Every generation has their Christmas movie staple, usually owed to TV networks playing them on repeat year after year. For many in the '80s, that holiday favorite is "A Christmas Story." But it didn't just endure because it was shown over and over, but also because of its perfect mix of holiday spirit and wry humor.
Released in 1983, "A Christmas Story" follows Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), a precocious young boy who wants nothing more than a BB gun for Christmas. The film recounts Ralphie and his family's wild antics as they prepare for a yuletide extravaganza. Filled with quirky characters always getting into messy trouble, it's the perfect movie for those with eccentric families. And it was eventually followed by a pair of sequels, with Billingsley returning to play an older Ralphie Parker in 2022's "A Christmas Story Christmas," although only true fans know that the original film was the character's third on-screen appearance.
Cast: Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon
Director: Bob Clark
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 33min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 89%
Where to Watch: HBO Max
10. Tangerine
Called "The best Christmas movie that's not about Christmas" by Entertainment Weekly, "Tangerine" isn't your typical holiday fare. It's definitely not for kids, doesn't feature an ounce of snow, and, at times, is anything but an upbeat spirit lifter. What it is, however, is an adult drama with themes of faith, found family, and togetherness, and when it comes right down to it, that's what Christmas is all about.
"Tangerine" centers on Los Angeles transgender sex worker Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), who at Christmastime has just been released after a month behind bars. When she gets home, however, she learns that her pimp and boyfriend, Chester (James Ransone), cheated on her while she was in lock-up, resulting in madcap chaos. Shot entirely on iPhones, and directed by newcomer Sean Baker a decade before his best picture winner "Anora," "Tangerine" has a lot to say about the struggles of those from a different walk of life. It's a powerful film that puts a spotlight on the support that we all need from friends and family, no matter who we are — especially around the holidays.
Cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian
Director: Sean Baker
Rating: R
Runtime: 1hr 28min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 96%
9. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Who would have guessed that a Halloween movie would become an instant Christmas classic? Well, fans of Tim Burton may have seen it coming, as the filmmaker's love for both holidays is evident in his best work, from "Edward Scissorhands" to "Batman Returns." Though it's Henry Selick who deserves credit for his impeccable work behind the camera, there's no doubt that "The Nightmare Before Christmas" has Burton's fingers all over it, and that's one of the reasons it's so memorable and unique.
The film revolves around the creepy Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon), the king of Halloweentown who is looking for a change in his annual routine. The discovery of nearby Christmastown gives him the perfect chance to spread his wings, as he plots a scheme to kidnap Santa Claus and take the job for himself. Delighting in its weirdness and mixing elements of "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" and "A Christmas Carol," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is for anyone looking for a different kind of holiday magic.
Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara
Director: Henry Selick
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 15min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 95%
Where to Watch: Disney+
8. Scrooge
There are many adaptations of "A Christmas Carol" worth watching, from the 1938 MGM version starring Reginald Owen to Patrick Stewart's 1999 TV movie. But the creme of the crop is the 1951 edition "Scrooge" (oftentimes simply titled "A Christmas Carol") starring Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. Though not the first adaptation, it's easily the most famous and arguably the best, influencing just about every on-screen version that would follow.
A faithful translation of the Dickens classic, the film is presented with the grim and downbeat nature of many of the author's works, eschewing the happy-go-lucky, friendly vibe of later adaptations. Buoyed by Sim's iconic performance, though, 1951's "Scrooge" is a serious look at greed, power, and how the spirit of Christmas can soften even the hardest of hearts.
Cast: Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Mervyn Johns
Director: Brian Desmond Hurst
Rating: 1hr 26min
Runtime: Approved
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 86%
Where to Watch: Tubi
7. A Charlie Brown Christmas
When it comes to movies to watch around Christmas, some of the best are made for television, with holiday specials that are often aired once a year. And many are based on classic comic strips like "A Garfield Christmas" or "Ziggy's Gift." But the best of this batch is undoubtedly the 1965 favorite, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which, like its Halloween cousin, has become synonymous with the holiday.
The holiday special is a landmark in animation, the first time the cast of Charles M. Schulz's "Peanuts" ever made it to the screen (at least officially). The story sees Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) growing weary of the holiday, and at the advice of Lucy (Tracy Stratford), agrees to direct a Christmas play — which he hopes will bring the true spirit of Christmas back to town.
Cast: Peter Robins, Christopher Shea, Tracy Stratford, Sally Dryer
Directors: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman
Rating: TV-G
Runtime: 25min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 86%
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
6. The Holdovers
A more recent entry in the pantheon of Christmas "best-of" lists, the 2023 Alexander Payne film "The Holdovers" wowed critics and audiences with its heartfelt tale about a boarding school teacher (Paul Giamatti) who is begrudgingly forced to remain on school grounds during their Christmas break. Heartfelt and tender, it's both soulful and funny at the same time, making it a new modern-day Christmas classic.
Set in the 1970s, "The Holdovers" reunites Payne with his "Sideways" star Paul Giamatti, who plays the uptight and tyrannical teacher Paul Hunham. Tasked with keeping an eye on one lonely student (Dominic Sessa) who remains on campus during the holidays, Hunham is joined by the school's downtrodden head cook, Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). Paul is bitter at being forced to tend to his student, but what he doesn't expect is that he's about to learn a thing or two about kindness, generosity, and found family.
Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa
Director: Alexander Payne
Rating: R
Runtime: 2hr 13min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 97%
Where to Watch: Rent or buy on Amazon
5. Die Hard
Yes, we are firmly in the "'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie" camp. Let's face it: The holiday is about faith, love, and the power of togetherness, and at the end of the day, isn't that what "Die Hard" is really about? The film follows beleaguered New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis), who attempts to reconcile with his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. But while visiting his wife's office building during a Christmas party, he unwittingly stumbles upon a diabolical terrorist (Alan Rickman) holding all the holiday revelers hostage — including McClane's wife.
The movie that made Bruce Willis an action hero, "Die Hard" is certainly one of the best action movies of the '80s, and arguably among the best ever made. If you want a Christmas flick to get you up off the couch and pumping your fist in festive joy, this is the one to watch. It might not be what you expect from a Christmas movie, but that's what makes it a holly jolly stand out.
Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson
Director: John McTiernan
Rating: R
Runtime: 2hr 12min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 94%
Where to Watch: Hulu
4. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Christmas isn't just about gifts and holiday cheer, it's also a time to embrace the childlike happiness that lives in us all. And if you want a movie that will unleash the youthful spirit, then the clear choice is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the 1964 TV special adaptation chronicling the glowing nosed protagonist who leads Santa's sleigh to save Christmas.
The first in a series of over a dozen stop-motion holiday specials produced by Rankin Bass Productions that also includes "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and "The Year Without a Santa Claus," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapts the classic 1939 poem into a film that became a classic for generations, remaining the longest-running holiday special of all time. Along with introducing iconic characters like Sam the Snowman, Yukon Cornelius, and Hermey the elf, the special taught us all lessons about friendship and acceptance.
Cast: Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards, Paul Soles, Larry D. Mann
Directors: Larry Roemer
Rating: Approved
Runtime: 47min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 95%
Where to Watch: Rent or by on Amazon
3. Miracle on 34th Street
Christmas movies featuring the real Santa Claus have been done over and over again, from family comedies like "The Santa Clause" to action capers like "Violent Night" (one of the best movies for people who hate Christmas). But the most famous is "Miracle on 34th Street," the 1947 film written and directed by George Seaton, and starring the legendary Maureen O'Hara.
In the film, we meet a department store Santa (Edmund Gwenn) who just so happens to be named Kris Kringle, and claims to be the real Santa Claus. Nobody takes him very seriously, though, except for one little girl named Susan Walker (played by a young Natalie Wood), who wants to believe. More than just a great Christmas movie, "Miracle on 34th Street" is one of the era's best films period, earning three Academy Awards, including for best screenplay and best supporting actor for Gwenn.
Cast: Maureen O'Hara, Edmund Gwenn, John Payne
Director: George Seaton
Rating: Approved
Runtime: 1hr 36min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 96%
Where to Watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime
2. It's a Wonderful Life
Directed by Oscar-winner Frank Capra, "It's a Wonderful Life" might be the perfect Christmas movie, if not the best of all time. It's an inspiring story that anyone can relate to, following an ordinary man named George Bailey (James Stewart), who loses everything and is at the end of his rope when he's visited by guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Shown a vision of what the world would be like without him, Bailey realizes just how wonderful life really is — with or without money.
Like a modern-day "A Christmas Carol," "It's a Wonderful Life" has become a perennial Christmas watch for scores of holiday revelers. It's even been adapted and retold in other venues, with radio plays and theatrical musical adaptations being made the world over.
Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore
Director: Frank Capra
Rating: PG
Runtime: 2hr 10min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 94%
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
The classic TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" is arguably the most iconic Dr. Seuss adaptation ever made. No insult to the other Dr. Seuss movies out there, but if one were to read one of his classic stories and reimagine it for the screen, it's hard to envision a better result than this 1966 favorite. Like the book, the film follows the yuletide menace known as the Grinch (Boris Karloff), a hairy green villain who despises Whoville's holiday cheer and becomes determined to ruin it for everyone by dressing as Santa and stealing their presents.
An all-time classic for a reason, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" takes the beloved storybook and brings it to life under the impeccable direction of "Looney Tunes" legend Chuck Jones. Adding to its perfection is none other than Boris Karloff — well-known as Frankenstein's creation from the Universal Monster movies of the 1930s — who voices the Grinch with a playful nastiness that belies the kind man underneath.
Cast: Boris Karloff, June Foray, Thurl Ravencroft
Director: Chuck Jones
Rating: G
Runtime: 26min
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 100%
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime