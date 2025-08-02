The 15 Best Will Ferrell Movies Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been numerous times Will Ferrell was a comedy genius, with a number of them being displayed during the tenure on "Saturday Night Live" that made him a star. But once he made the transition to the big screen, Ferrell was off and running, firing off one future classic after another. Ferrell has given so many great performances that limiting this list to just 15 meant leaving off several gems, which is only the case for a fairly select group of actors. For many, the quality of the movies are already iffy near the bottom of a top 15 list.

Of course, Ferrell has occasionally done more serious work as well, from dramedies to a few movies where the laughs are few and far between. Some of those were definitely worthy of inclusion among his best, and will be discussed in this feature. As a note, movies where Ferrell only makes a cameo, or has a very small role — such as "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" — weren't considered. In addition, the movies chosen were balanced between the quality of the overall movie itself, and the size and impact of Ferrell's performance in particular. That is to say, there are objectively better movies that deserved to be ranked higher than they were, but Ferrell wasn't as big of a presence nor turned in as iconic of a performance in those movies.