The 5 Best Christmas Movies For People Who Hate The Holidays
There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than cozying up by the fireplace, indulging in some treats, and watching a movie with your loved ones. Every year, dozens of Christmas-themed films are released; almost all of them hope to become cinematic classics that stand the test of time and emerge as must-watches during the holiday season. Only a few films, however, get the privilege of receiving the yearly viewing treatment. From the crowd-pleasing "Elf" or "Home Alone" films to classics like "Miracle on 34th Street" and "A Christmas Story," there's a ton of great films to pick from. It's hard to define what exactly a Christmas movie is, but there's a fair chance that some of the aforementioned films are part of any Christmas movie marathon worth respecting.
But what if you want something that goes against the mold and doesn't necessarily celebrate the holidays? One thing about Christmas classics is that they tend to be formulaic and drone on and on about the warm and fuzzy "meaning" of the season. Over on Reddit, user u/RickProfits asked fellow cinephiles on r/Movies to recommend Christmas-centric films for viewers who don't like typical, traditional holiday films. Surprisingly, a number of interesting, oddball, and downright bizarre options were presented, proving that there's more to Christmas movies than just happy thoughts and good feelings.
Here are the five best Christmas movies for folks out there who kind of despise the holidays and want to watch something a little different.
Violent Night is a modern Christmas classic
When one thinks of a typical Christmas movie, it's fair for the mind to drift to a familial drama where someone doesn't believe in the spirit of Christmas. Or maybe it's a comedy about conflicting personalities coming together during the tumultuous holiday season. What one typically doesn't associate with Christmas is rampant, chaotic violence that deconstructs the family-friendly vibe of Christmas' number one champion: Santa Claus. Those looking for a film that rejects every holiday-centric trope in favor of mayhem should look no further than 2022's "Violent Night." The most recent addition on this list, the action-comedy flick is on track to become a Christmas classic to spice up those winter-time movie marathons.
"Violent Night" stars David Harbour as a grizzled, bitter, beer-loving Santa Claus who is just done with the holiday season. His mundane routine of dropping off gifts is cut short when he's forced to save a family who is being held hostage by bad guys. Using his magical powers, daunting physical stature, and an arsenal of tools, Santa goes on a rampage across the home, killing every mercenary on sight. Filled with gratuitous violence and language, "Violent Night" is the perfect Christmas movie for those who want a film that doesn't take itself too seriously and actually has fun with its holiday setting.
Whatmakes "Violent Night" truly special is how it plays with traditional Christmas movie tropes and deconstructs Santa's mythos in a way that feels fresh and unique. With an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Violent Night" is a must-watch this winter.
Trading Places is a comedic classic with a message
Christmas comedies are a dime a dozen, but how many of them really make you laugh out loud? If you're in charge of the Christmas movie marathon this season, there's a strong chance that you'll want to throw in the 1983 classic "Trading Places." What makes the John Landis-directed picture so unique is how it's a screwball comedy that just so happens to take place during Christmas. And while it features holiday symbolism and themes of unity, its characters actively reject the positive vibes of the season. An R-rated and mature film, "Trading Places" is one that the kids should skip. (In fact, we can say the same about most of the movies on this list.)
In "Trading Places," the wealthy commodities broker Louis (Dan Aykroyd) has his life turned upside down when he loses his cushy position to Eddie Murphy's street-smart Billy Ray. The two soon realize that their fortunes are part of a larger, sinister game. Filled with hilarious commentary on socioeconomic statuses and wealth, "Trading Places" is a major standout in both Aykroyd and Murphy's filmography. "Trading Places" isn't classic Christmas fare that shoves down the meaning and joys of the holiday season with glee. It is, however, a film about people from different walks of life who come together and realize that they're not so different from one another. Plus, it's a film filled with language and crass humor, which is always a plus during the sensitive holiday months.
While some of its jokes are certainly dated, "Trading Places" is a Christmas movie that favors comedy and storytelling over sentimentality. And while it's best enjoyed during the holidays, "Trading Places" is a timeless classic that can be enjoyed any time of the year.
Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie
It feels like as soon as the Christmas trees start lighting up every year, audiences around the world start debating if "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie. Yes, if it's set during the holiday season then it is a Christmas movie. One of the most beloved action films of all time, "Die Hard" follows ace cop John McLane who finds himself holed up in a skyscraper taken over by nefarious terrorists. Using his wits, McLane defeats the terrorists just in time to spend the holidays with his estranged wife. Starring Bruce Willis in one of his coolest roles ever, "Die Hard" is an absolute classic that continues to age like fine wine.
"Die Hard" is an obvious but worthy choice to put on any Christmas movie list because, well, it just rules. Filled with moments of tension, impressive action sequences, and a gripping villain performance from Alan Rickman, "Die Hard" is an iconic work of American action cinema that deserves to be watched year-round. But for those who hate Christmas movies, "Die Hard" is pretty much perfect because it doesn't have any traditional holiday themes or narrative tropes — it's just a dude killing bad guys in a giant skyscraper. There's not even any snow in the film — it's set in sunny Los Angeles.
Yes, many people argue that "Die Hard" isn't a Christmas film because it doesn't promote the "power of Christmas," but who cares? There's something pleasing about seeing someone save the day during the holidays. For what it's worth, the film's co-writer Steven E. de Souza took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that "Die Hard" is, in fact, a Christmas movie. Checkmate, or rather, Yippee-ki-yay.
The Holidays aren't complete without A Bad Moms Christmas
"Jingle All the Way" and "The Santa Clause" are both hilarious, but it's difficult to deny just how family-friendly and cookie-cutter they are in the way they explore the Christmas setting. After a while, Christmas comedies can feel repetitive in how they depict the importance of family values, empathy, and kindness. Yes, you should be kind and nice to others, especially your loved ones — but what if they're just really frustrating you? The holidays are meant to be a time for enjoyment, peace, and reflection, but sometimes family can turn your life upside down.
Want a Christmas movie that calls out the nonsense and trivialities that surround the holidays? Look no further than "A Bad Moms Christmas," which highlights the chaos that moms have to deal with during the holiday season. A stand-alone-ish sequel to 2016's "Bad Moms," the Christmas-themed flick follows three moms trying to juggle the customs of the Christmas season, all the while taking care of their kids, partners, and their own visiting (and equally bad?) moms.
Raunchy, loud, crass, and downright cruel, "A Bad Moms Christmas" doesn't shy away from pointing out just how annoying and stressful the holidays can be for some. It stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn as the Bad Moms, and for those who hate festive flicks, "A Bad Moms Christmas" shows the under-appreciated moms letting loose and enjoying Christmas in their own bad way, without anyone's approval or judgment.
Christmas isn't complete without Planes, Trains & Automobiles
We know what you're thinking — "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" isn't really a Christmas movie. After all, it takes place during Thanksgiving... but technically, doesn't that make it a Holiday movie? And for those who hate Christmas movies, what's better than a movie that has the feel-good vibes of the holiday without the holiday itself? The truth is, "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" is an absolute gem of a comedy that deserves to be a part of any cinephile's Christmas movie marathon, even if it doesn't actually feature Christmas. That's because it's filled with heart, positivity, and rich performances from Steve Martin and the late John Candy.
Directed by John Hughes, "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" follows an uptight Martin who is forced to travel with Candy's jovial and eager character to make it back home in time for Thanksgiving. At odds with one another, the duo tries their best to get from point A to point B, regardless of what method of transportation they need to take. Widely considered one of the best comedies from the '80s, "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" is the perfect anti-Christmas comedy film to have in a marathon alongside "Trading Places" and "A Bad Moms Christmas."
The film no doubt leans into the sappiness of holiday-centric films, but this is an excellent film that proves that the magic of kindness and empathy can exist in all seasons, not just Christmas. "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" is a fan-favorite, with a Letterboxd fan rating of 3.8 stars.