The 5 Best Christmas Movies For People Who Hate The Holidays

There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than cozying up by the fireplace, indulging in some treats, and watching a movie with your loved ones. Every year, dozens of Christmas-themed films are released; almost all of them hope to become cinematic classics that stand the test of time and emerge as must-watches during the holiday season. Only a few films, however, get the privilege of receiving the yearly viewing treatment. From the crowd-pleasing "Elf" or "Home Alone" films to classics like "Miracle on 34th Street" and "A Christmas Story," there's a ton of great films to pick from. It's hard to define what exactly a Christmas movie is, but there's a fair chance that some of the aforementioned films are part of any Christmas movie marathon worth respecting.

But what if you want something that goes against the mold and doesn't necessarily celebrate the holidays? One thing about Christmas classics is that they tend to be formulaic and drone on and on about the warm and fuzzy "meaning" of the season. Over on Reddit, user u/RickProfits asked fellow cinephiles on r/Movies to recommend Christmas-centric films for viewers who don't like typical, traditional holiday films. Surprisingly, a number of interesting, oddball, and downright bizarre options were presented, proving that there's more to Christmas movies than just happy thoughts and good feelings.

Here are the five best Christmas movies for folks out there who kind of despise the holidays and want to watch something a little different.