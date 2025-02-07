Anora Ending Explained

Since its release, "Anora" has been called a romantic comedy, and though some might deny it, that's true. "Anora" is frequently very funny, yes, but there's also a love story here, and it's not the one you think. Yes, Vanya is the one who sweeps Ani off her feet, presents her with a huge diamond, and marries her, but since we see what happens after the fairytale ends, that's not the love story. The real romance in "Anora" is between Ani and Igor.

Vanya is, to put it somewhat kindly, nothing more than a caricature of a human being; as soon as Ani becomes inconvenient to him, he abandons her, because she's nothing more than an object to him (one that he can purchase, specifically). Despite the fact that Ani kicks the absolute crap out of Igor when he first storms into the Zakharov mansion, he's incredibly tender towards her — he hands her a scarf when she's cold, is strangely protective of her, and clearly respects her as a person and not simply as a trophy to be bought or won. The moment between Igor and Ani at the very end of the movie, especially because it's preceded by their last night at the mansion, is where you can find the real romance in this story. Both Ani and Igor know what it's like to be looked down upon by the Vanyas of the world, and when Ani tries to show her appreciation to Igor with sex and he shows her true emotion in return, it breaks down her defenses for the first time in the entire film.