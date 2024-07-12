Groundhog Day: Bill Murray's Phil May Have Been Stuck Way Longer Than You Think

Widely considered to be one of the best comedy movies of all time, "Groundhog Day's" story of weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) struggling to break free from living the same 24-hour period over and over again made the film an instant classic. But no matter how many times you might've watched Connors talk about how he's been stabbed, shot, poisoned, frozen, hung, electrocuted, and burned, just how many times does he actually relive Groundhog Day? Well, according to iconic supporting actor Stephen Tobolowsky, Phil was stuck in that nightmare longer than any human would normally live — give or take a few thousand years.

During an appearance on the "Go Fact Yourself" podcast, Tobolowsky, aka "Ned! Ned Ryerson!" recalled how he was lucky enough to be told by the movie's director just how long Phil was stuck in Punxsutawney for. "I have word from Harold Ramis as to how long it was," Tobolowsky revealed. "He said, 'Stephen, I'm a practicing Buddhist, and we believe that it takes 10,000 years to perfect a human soul, and the story of 'Groundhog Day' is the story of the perfection of the human soul. That's how long Phil Connors has been in town – 10,000 years."

Now, while we don't doubt Tobolowsky is telling the truth, another detail shared years earlier by the late director suggests that Phil might have been stuck in a shorter, albeit still equally soul-destroying time loop.