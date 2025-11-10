The Tragic True-Life Story Of Stephen Colbert

It's hard to stay socially relevant as a comedian. Cultural sensibilities change, and if a comedian is unable to adapt, it's easy for them to fall to the wayside. That's what makes it so impressive that Stephen Colbert has remained in the zeitgeist for so long. Most were likely introduced to him as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," a satirical news show on Comedy Central, back in the 1990s. After cutting his teeth there, he graduated to host his own parody news show, "The Colbert Report."

Rather than simply making jokes about what happened in the news, this series saw Colbert parody the personas of conservative news hosts a la Fox News. Finally, he made the leap from basic cable to a major broadcast network, becoming David Letterman's successor and hosting "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" starting in 2015. That's not even getting into his myriad television and film roles in projects like "Strangers with Candy," "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law," and "Rick and Morty." Playing a love interest on "Sex and the City" was one of the roles that got away from him, but all things considered, it's a stellar career.

Given his penchant for making people laugh, it may be surprising for some to learn that things haven't always been positive for the comedian. He's experienced enough tragedies to make one wonder how he could ever muster a smile again, let alone laugh, but he's persevered through it all.