Stephen Colbert Reveals His Role That Got Away

Stephen Colbert rose to prominence during his eight-year tenure as a correspondent on the satirical news program, "The Daily Show." After wrapping up his run on that series in 2005, Colbert went on to host his own news program with a similar satirical tone, titled "The Colbert Report," which ran from 2005 to 2014. Now, of course, Colbert hosts a popular late-night show called "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which has been on the air since 2015 and is still going strong.

Although Colbert may be known by the general public almost exclusively for his news correspondent and hosting gigs, he has dabbled in acting as well. Some of his notable acting credits include his turn as Chuck Noblet in the short-lived 1999 series, "Strangers with Candy," his performance as Harry in the 2011 film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Company," as well as various roles in one-off episodes of shows like "The Office" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He's also made cameo appearances as himself in some shows, such as "House of Cards" and "Madam Secretary" (via IMDb). Most recently, he played a character named Alf Musik in one episode of the popular Peacock series, "Girls5eva."

However, there's one role Colbert sees as the one that got away, and he just recently revealed what it is.