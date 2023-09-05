'90s TV Flops That Are Actually Worth Watching

The 1990s were truly a golden age for television. All of the major genres were firing on all cylinders — no matter what type of television you enjoyed most, there was plenty of it to be found throughout the decade. Americans were also watching a lot of TV in the '90s, as top-rated shows like "Friends," "ER," and "Law and Order" would regularly pull in between 15 and 30+ million viewers week to week. By contrast, the most-watched sitcom on broadcast TV right now is "Young Sheldon," which didn't even average 10 million per week in its 2022-23 season.

The downside to TV being so hot in the '90s is that it set the bar extremely high for what was and wasn't considered a success. Whereas 10 million viewers is now seen as a huge ratings winner, 30 years ago it meant a show being put on the chopping block. A number of great shows were victims of these expectations, and were canceled before they had the time to find an audience because they weren't doing the massive numbers that the era required. There also wasn't streaming or the ability to buy seasons of a show on DVD yet, so networks weren't willing to take a loss on an underperforming series because there wasn't any sort of secondary market to recoup their losses. These shows may have all been cut down far too soon and considered failures at the time, but they hold up well enough to revisit today.