The Late Show Canceled This Week After Stephen Colbert Suffers Medical Emergency

Late-night host Stephen Colbert is putting his show on pause for a very valid reason.

On Monday, November 27, Colbert took to Instagram's Threads app to reveal that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" won't be airing on CBS this week. "Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?'" the professional comedian joked, before explaining what was actually going on.

"Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," Colbert continued. After expressing his gratitude towards his wife Evie McGee-Colbert and their children — as well as the doctors providing his care — he apparently couldn't help going ahead with one last joke about his emergency appendectomy. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas," Colbert concluded.

As of this writing, it appears that the show will remain dark, and nobody will fill in for Colbert during his absence. Based on the timing, it seems as if this medical emergency happened shortly before Colbert and his crew were set to return from their long holiday weekend. Guests that were supposed to appear this week include Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Kelsey Grammer, and Colbert's former bandleader and Grammy winner Jon Batiste.