Joker: Folie à Deux Review - A Chaotic, Profoundly Stupid Mess

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is, on the whole, defined by a series of unforced errors from Todd Phillips. He makes the choice to begin the film with an extremely fun and clever Looney Tunes-esque romp between the Joker and his shadow, which only makes the rest of the movie more dreary by comparison. It's a tall order to go from that, which honestly is a much better use of the iconic character, than a dull and sluggish film that spends most of its time either in prison or in a courtroom. It was a mistake to have so much of the film revolve around a trial where it's almost impossible to care about the outcome.

Even if you were entertained by Fleck's exploits in the original film, it's not as though you actually want him to win the trial. And this comes down to Phillips thinking that Fleck is a much more likable and sympathetic protagonist that he actually is — it's possible to feel pity for him, but not much else. "Joker: Folie à Deux" was billed as a quasi-musical, but Phillips features the least imaginative musical sequences known to man. You could do anything with Joker in a wacky fantasy musical number, and instead he chooses to give us absolutely nothing. And furthermore, why even bother hiring Lady Gaga if you're mostly going to make her whisper-sing? Does Phillips think that by handicapping her voice they can mask the fact that Joaquin Phoenix is outmatched and outgunned in the singing department?

What's especially frustrating is that there are so many points at which we can see choices that could have improved the film exponentially: leaning into the fantasy elements of the musical sequences, for example, or focusing more extensively on the relationship between Arthur and Lee. But Phillips is spectacularly uninterested in any of these. Instead, he chooses to throw narrative elements at the wall to see what sticks, luxuriating in the turgid moroseness of Arthur's life in prison as the seconds ticking by begin to feel like hours. This film is a slog to get through, and by the end you almost feel as though you yourself have been trapped in the hole for weeks.