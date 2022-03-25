Here's What Critics Are Saying About Morbius

Although Sony and Marvel Studios have shared-custody of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) so that he can exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the Avengers, the former studio is still pushing ahead with its own universe of Spidey villains and anti-heroes.

"Venom" was a surprise hit back in 2018, raking in $856 million (via Box Office Mojo) — so audiences are clearly interested in Sony's edgy approach to superheroes. It's no surprise, then, that the studio is working on a solo "Kraven the Hunter" film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as well as a "Madame Web" adventure with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

But Jared Leto's "Morbius" is finally set to arrive in theaters on April 1, and it's been a long time coming. The movie was originally intended to debut on July 10, 2020, but that was delayed to July — and then the pandemic hit, causing Sony to push the release back several more times (via Deadline). "Morbius" follows Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a genius who is determined to find a cure for the rare blood disorder that he's suffered from since childhood.

His research leads him to an experimental procedure using bats, and it transforms him into a vicious beast with the comic-accurate gray skin and red eyes, enhanced senses, super-strength, and the ability to fly. Unfortunately, he also has to contend with Loxias Crown (Matt Smith) and FBI Agent Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson).

The first reactions from critics have made their way online, and they paint an interesting picture of Sony's latest Marvel movie.