The Entire Rachel Zegler Snow White Movie Controversy, Explained

Disney has been making live-action remakes of their classic animated films for some time now — and while they've basically printed money at the box office for Disney, fans also think they've got some serious problems. The live-action version of "Snow White" hasn't even been released yet — though it will in 2025 — and it's already stirring up controversy.

Directed by Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man" films) and co-written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson ("Secretary," "The Girl on the Train"), the upcoming "Snow White" live-action adaptation casts Rachel Zegler — known for leading roles in Steven Spielberg's 2021 take on "West Side Story" and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — as the classic Disney princess, who eats a poisoned apple and finds herself surrounded by curious dwarves in a remote cabin. The story is familiar at this point, but it sounds like Webb and Zegler are bringing some new flair to their version, and people have been yelling about it on the Internet ever since Zegler's casting was announced.

So why are there so many controversies surrounding "Snow White?" Which are legitimate concerns, and which ones are disturbing dog-whistles? Here are a few of the "problems" people have raised about Webb and Zegler's modern fairytale.