Star Trek: Section 31 Review - A Lifeless Plot Drags Down Michelle Yeoh's Discovery Spin-Off

It feels like every few years, we go through a new golden age for the "Star Trek" franchise — even when it has lulls, it's never down for long. Right now, we've got a handful of different "Star Trek" television series to enjoy, from "Strange New Worlds" to "Below Decks." But, well ... then there's "Star Trek: Section 31." It sort of feels as though it should have been launched as a TV show, and indeed, all indications point to the fact that this was the original plan. But instead of a slightly silly, character-driven series that spins off Michelle Yeoh's Emperor of the Terran Empire character, we get a hastily thrown together buddy comedy that lacks any semblance of humor or, for that matter, buddies.

Section 31 is sort of a black-ops team for Starfleet — they're given assignments that the idealistic peace-keeping organization doesn't exactly want to be officially involved in. After all, Starfleet can't afford to be seen getting their hands dirty. In the events of this film, Section 31 is sent to liaise with Empress Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh), a formerly tyrannical leader from the Terran Empire, who has spent her time in this universe lying low. Together, this ragtag group of misfits — and former despots — must work together to save the world. You see, during Philippa's time as a genocidal maniac, she commissioned the creation of a world killer, the Godsend, so that if she were ever deposed, no one else could control the empire either (on account of it all being totally destroyed). But, predictably, it's fallen into the wrong hands, and to get it back, Philippa will have to confront the ghosts of her past.