Young Sheldon Ending Explained: What Happens To The Cooper Family?

"Young Sheldon" enchanted sitcom viewers with its solid character building and surprisingly tender heart. Unlike its parent program, "The Big Bang Theory," which could be cynical or even mean-spirited, the spin-off wasn't afraid to introduce the world to characters who truly liked one another and were willing to work together to make their lives better. As the Coopers struggle against community expectations and the cruelties of poverty, sometimes fighting amongst themselves, the love between them is undeniable.

But all good things must come to an end, and when "Young Sheldon" concluded, it was with a heart-rending, long-dreaded tragedy. The death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) sends his son Sheldon (Iain Armitage) on a path toward success. But the loss of their patriarch undeniably scars every member of the family that George leaves behind. George's passing will ultimately result in deep estrangements between them, splintering what used to be an incredibly close clan.

Decades later, an older Sheldon (Jim Parsons) looks back on his life as he writes his autobiography. Does what he initially told the people in his life about his past reflect reality? It's a question he's forced to confront as the book nears completion. In any event, seven seasons of bonding ended here — with one final life lesson and a promise of joy in the future. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know regarding the sitcom's series finale: what came before it, what happens within it, and how its actors reacted to closing the book on such a cultural institution. There's even a couple of Season 1 throwbacks that fans will find entertaining.