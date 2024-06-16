The Entire Young Sheldon Timeline Explained

It's hard to believe it's over, but after seven hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon" has finally wrapped. The prequel series did a deep dive on the titular character (played here by Iain Armitage) and his family, giving fans a fascinating insight into how their favorite theoretical physicist was shaped over the years. "Young Sheldon" lets us grow up with the Coopers and immerse ourselves in Sheldon's childhood in the town Medford, Texas. "The Big Bang Theory" had already introduced us to some of the characters featured in the show, but the incredible cast of "Young Sheldon" managed to add new depth to them without negating the versions of their characters that we'd met before.

What's interesting is that some of the characters are nothing like what viewers would have expected from watching "The Big Bang Theory." We learn in the series finale that the adult Sheldon (the returning Jim Parsons) has been working on a memoir about his childhood, though some of the stuff that happens on screen isn't exactly how he remembered it. It might make you question the validity of some of the stories Sheldon told in "The Big Bang Theory" — for example, his dad is far from the bad guy he's painted as in the original show. Sheldon is clearly an unreliable narrator to a certain extent, which doesn't help when you're trying to keep a mental timeline of events. But don't worry, because we've been back over the whole story so you don't have to. Here's our breakdown of the entire "Young Sheldon" timeline.