How Young Sheldon's Death Will Affect Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

The death of a parent is a hard burden to carry, as Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) explains during the denouement of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage's" parent series, "Young Sheldon." And he isn't the only Cooper coping with their grief. Viewers of the latest "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off can expect Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) to deal with the continued fallout surrounding the death of George Sr. (Lance Barber). But don't expect that sadness to swallow up the whole series.

"It's definitely a piece of the show and a piece of his character — he's [Georgie] still this bright, sunny optimist, but he has this little bit of pain that's still hanging in there," executive producer Steve Holland told Entertainment Weekly on the subject of how Georgie's muddling through his dad's death.

When the new series debuts, not much time has passed since the character's death in "Young Sheldon." That will definitely impact how everyone tries to move on from George Sr.'s death, as the show kicks off about two months after his passing. Fans can expect that short time frame combined with Georgie's vow to care for his family to affect the cheerful teenager and cause him to take some crucial steps toward adulthood during "Georgie and Mandy's" first season.