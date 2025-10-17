Georgie And Mandy Season 2's Dr. Tire Easter Egg Explained By Co-Creator

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 1 — "A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake"

As Season 2 opens, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) has taken another step into adulthood in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." He's so confident in his newfound status as co-owner of McAllister Auto and Tire that he can see the future — a time when he's the unflappable Dr. Tire, star of television ads and owner of a huge tire franchise. Ruben (Jessie Prez), his new partner, complains that he has no place in Georgie's rebranding idea. Georgie replies that Reuben can be his comely nurse in the ads — the last thing Reuben, who already feels like an unequal partner, wants to contemplate.

In case you were wondering, Georgie's fantasy of becoming "Dr. Tire" won't reach fruition just yet. Co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine that fans will have to be patient and enjoy their Easter egg until the show catches up with them. "We're not changing it to Dr. Tire this season," Holland said. "It's just a little Easter egg for those in the know. Georgie has this name in the back of his mind, and it's a nod to his future success."

Holland added that Georgie's fantasy of expanding the chain throughout the state and then nationwide also won't be happening yet, but he's hopeful the show will cover it. "We haven't really talked about it yet, but hopefully we'll get to that point," he explained. "On 'Big Bang,' we know he's the tire king of Texas, and he's still as ambitious as ever. I do think he's going to have a national chain at some point."