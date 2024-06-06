One Young Sheldon Series Finale Storyline Was A Callback To A Season 1 Line

The "Young Sheldon" series finale devastated fans, as the Cooper family had to say goodbye to George Sr. (Lance Barber) once and for all. George's death was the "Young Sheldon" moment everyone was dreading from the start, but at least it created a heartfelt moment between the titular character (Iain Armitage) and his mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), that exemplifies long-term storytelling at its finest.

On the finale, Sheldon agrees to get baptized because he knows it's important to his very religious mother. During their emotional exchange, he says, "I don't [believe in God], but I believe in you." This is a callback to a scene from the pilot episode where he agrees to go to church with Mary after saying "I believe in mom," despite being pretty open about the fact he doesn't subscribe to the notion of a higher power.

The finale reminds viewers that Sheldon has always been willing to put his mother first, even at the expense of his own beliefs. Furthermore, the callback was intentional on the part of the show's creators, who explained how it connects to the Big Bang Theory franchise in a significant way.