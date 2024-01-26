Raegan Revord's Evolution From Modern Family To Young Sheldon Is A Sight To See

"Young Sheldon" star Raegan Revord has been entertaining people her whole life. Revord began performing skits at home for her family and their guests as a toddler and insisted they record everything. "You can hear me at the end of all of them say 'I wanna see the video,'" Revord told SBJCT Journal. This love of entertaining sparked a modeling career when "my mom's friend connected her to an owner of an agency and she started representing me," Revord told A Book Of.

"I was pretty young when I started, I think like 4 or 5. I started out doing print campaigns and then commercials," Revord told SBJCT Journal. "I worked on a lot of commercial, and when I started seeing myself on TV, I asked my parents how to be on TV shows and movies." Although Revord found quick success as a model, that doesn't mean she hasn't faced challenges. "You're definitely going to hear a lot of no's," Revord told Good Kid Project, warning other children who want to act that a career isn't a string of successes, but paved with many rejections that ultimately lead to your breakthrough.

If you've followed Revord's acting career, you've watched her grow up on screen during the last decade, and this evolution has been a sight to see. From "Modern Family" to "Young Sheldon," stick with us as we explore the milestones of Revord's promising career as an actress and what she has envisioned for her future.