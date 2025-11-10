12 Best Michael Fassbender Movies, Ranked

There are plenty of actors out there who are content to stay in their lane. That's not an insult — plenty of genuinely good actors are perfectly aware that they have a type, and don't see the need to challenge it. After all, when you're lucky enough to find a niche in Hollywood, why not stick to it? Michael Fassbender, on the other hand, is an interesting performer precisely because he so frequently switches between genres, doing a superhero blockbuster one minute and a sexy independent film the next. Unafraid of taking on characters who are complicated, unlikable, or even despicable, Fassbender is equally at home playing the hero or the villain of any piece; in some cases, he's even able to bring us around to the villain's point of view. The one genre he really hasn't worked in is comedy, although he'd certainly like to.

Over the course of his career, Fassbender has been nominated for two Academy Awards — in 2014 for "12 Years a Slave" and in 2016 for "Steve Jobs" — but these are far from his only standout performances. In fact, he's been a part of so many top-tier projects that it's a difficult task to pick out the very best. After some hemming and hawing, we've decided upon the most glistening gems in Michael Fassbender's filmography.