The Killer Review: The Perfect Crime

Throughout the divisive reactions to David Fincher's previous film, the prestige drama "Mank," there was this pervasive sense of loss. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars and was critically lauded, but at least on the surface, the Old Hollywood biopic felt like such a departure from what the masses have come to know and love about the celebrated auteur. To some, the black-and-white period piece was far too conventional. Too, dare we say, safe. Where did one of our foremost purveyors of stylish and jagged portraits of the world's many freaks and outsiders run off to, and when was he coming back to wield his camera like the serrated edge of a blade?

Well, Netflix put him back to work, and he's returned with "The Killer." The sharp and darkly comic thriller follows a fussy hitman (played by Michael Fassbender) with an obsessive eye for detail, whose life unravels after he misses his target for the first time in his career. The premise, based on the French graphic novel of the same name, immediately calls to mind the fairly obvious parallel between this nameless contract killer and Fincher himself. And that's even before his meticulous voice-over narration begins to register with the same cadence as Fincher's director commentaries.

It's charming to perceive "The Killer" as a comforting return to form that doubles as an autobiographical exercise processing a recent near-miss. But "The Killer" is more than just a slickly shot, brilliantly acted, and cleverly written little B-movie. It's also the most elucidating rumination on modern consumer culture since Fincher's own "Fight Club" took aim at the hollow commercialism of the 1990s.