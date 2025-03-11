Black Bag Review: An Exquisite Spy Thriller From The Prolific Soderbergh

The last time Steven Soderbergh made a spy thriller, it was the criminally underrated "Haywire," an action-first affair that saw star Gina Carano fight her way out of an international frame job. Visually, the color palette, compositions, and pace hew closely to that prior outing, with similar lighting schemes and attention to detail — only the hand-to-hand combat is replaced by the sort of witty repartee and dry back-and-forths one might expect from a British whodunit.

This makes sense given David Koepp's killer premise. George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender), a highly respected member of an unnamed British intelligence agency, receives word from a colleague that there is a mole in their ranks. On that list of suspects, he finds Dr. Zoe Vaughn (Naomie Harris), the bureau's therapist; Col. James Stokes (Regé-Jean Page), a protege he recently promoted; Freddie Smalls (Tom Burke), an agent passed over for Stokes' position; Clarissa DuBose (Marisa Abela), a rookie; and Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett), George's wife. Lest the viewer wonder long how difficult it will be for George to investigate the love of his life, we're told he was once responsible for ending his own father's career in their line of work for infidelity and impropriety. His reason? He doesn't like liars.

What unfolds is a rather complex game of cat and several mice as George uses an innocuous dinner party to stoke enough conflict between all suspects to then expand into a larger investigation. But as it becomes more and more likely Kathryn could be the mole, it's clear George will stop at nothing to extricate her from danger, regardless of guilt or duplicity. Why? Because he loves his wife.

Koepp's script is tight and ruthless, weaving a tangled web of deceit and subterfuge, but never making it difficult for the audience to keep up with their shadow games. On the genre side of things, the film's trailers may have exaggerated the true amount of honest to goodness action to be found in the proceedings, but the banter and the careful dissemination of information is more than enough for the drama to keep bodies poised on the edge of their seats.

As engaging as the hunt for the mole and the implications of its stolen MacGuffin may be, there's still a rich and believable series of romantic entanglements among its excellent cast to feed the modern soap opera urges of moviegoers. You'll seldom find a more game cast of performers to dress up and play secret agent. And it's Soderbergh's unique perspective as a filmmaker keeping those two dueling sides of the narrative effectively tethered.