The Inglourious Basterds Scene That Nearly Killed The Cast

Quentin Tarantino's 2009 masterpiece "Inglourious Basterds" features a whole host of action-packed sequences as its titular "Basterds" hunt down Nazi officials during World War II — but only one actually endangered the actors, according to Eli Roth.

In a HuffPost Live interview from 2015, Roth — who plays Basterds member Sergeant Donny Donowitz, known as the "Bear Jew" — told host Josh Zepps that one of the movie's scenes was incredibly dangerous. Specifically, Roth was talking about the ending, where a movie theater burns down with a ton of high-ranking Nazi officials inside. "Yeah, we were almost killed doing that sequence," Roth told Zepps, explaining that though it was shot on a stage that could accomodate the flames, the burning flags and other items made it perilously hot on-set.

"[The flames] were spreading so exponentially," Roth went on. "They said if we were in there another 15 seconds, the stage we were on would have collapsed and we all would have been killed." Luckily, Roth and his co-star in this particular scene, Omar Doom — who plays fellow Basterd Omar Ulmer — escaped the fiery set unscathed, but it definitely sounds like a pretty harrowing experience. So why did Roth, Ulmer, and a whole bunch of extras have to face this terrifying inferno in the first place?