12 Best Movies Like The Black Phone

Based on the eponymous 2004 short story by Joe Hill, 2021's "The Black Phone" found director Scott Derrickson going back to his genre roots following his "Doctor Strange" stint, and became one of the biggest hits of 2020s horror cinema.

The story follows suburban kids Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen Blake (Madeleine McGraw), whose lives are irrevocably transformed by a masked, child-abducting serial killer known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke). Soon after Gwen starts having psychic dreams about the Grabber, Finney is kidnapped by him, and his only hope for survival may be a disconnected rotary dial phone that allows him to communicate with the Grabber's previous victims.

Financially and critically successful, "The Black Phone" prompted a recently-released sequel that's already blowing everyone away at the box office. If you're among the many fans of Derrickson's chilling vintage horror concoction, here are 12 other great movies you should watch next.