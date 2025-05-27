What Is Pennywise? Stephen King's IT Villain, Explained

According to Stephen King's novel "It," Pennywise the Dancing Clown is a alien who comes from a void that surrounds the universe. He is merciless, cruel and uncaring in his quest to feed off of the energy and flesh of whatever planet has the misfortune of hosting him. He has existed since prehistory, supping off of the energy of Native American tribes when they first entered the area. Once the land that will eventually be settled as Derry, Maine becomes more populous, Pennywise takes up a feeding cycle. The entity hibernates for thirty years at a time, then awakens and feeds for a full year before returning to unconsciousness.

Since energy is often offered up in big doses of fear, Pennywise has figured out that the best way to get what it wants is to kill children, whose fears are easy to understand, manipulate and ascertain. That means that he must take on the form of what these children fear the most — which requires a special talent only an alien like him can offer up. While the kids never see him out of his clown costume, apparently in his purest form he is a painful kind of energy that cannot be seen with the naked eye without losing one's' sanity — deadlights. Both movie adaptations of "It" generally follow this interpretation of the character, with the creature's final form being a large spider resting on a clutch of eggs in the "It" miniseries and book.