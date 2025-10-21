Why Black Phone 2 Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Horror factory Blumhouse Productions has been on a cold streak lately. Flops like "M3gan 2.0" and "Wolf Man" have inspired many to wonder whether or not the days of this outfit cranking out non-stop hits like "Get Out" and "The Purge" are over. However, Blumhouse just roared back to life with the mighty opening of "Black Phone 2," which bowed to $27.3 million domestically. This impressive debut wasn't just ahead of the original "Black Phone's" North American opening. It was also, as of this writing, the 21st biggest domestic launch of 2025, ahead of films like "Ballerina," "The Accountant 2," and "Mickey 17."

While a handful of recent horror sequels, such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "M3gan 2.0," came in severely under box office expectations, "Black Phone 2" instead surpassed its performance predictions. As everyone at Blumhouse breathes a sigh of relief, it's worth asking what went so right to give "Black Phone 2" such a grand start. Several important elements converged to ensure these figures, including the reputation of the initial installment, "Black Phone 2" debuting in the heart of Halloween season, the film's eye-catching aesthetic, and more.

All of these factors make it abundantly clear why "Black Phone 2" was as successful as other recent Blumhouse efforts were frightfully unprofitable. Put on your heaviest coat and let's answer the call on why "Black Phone 2" blew everyone away financially.