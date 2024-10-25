Is The Strangers Based On A True Story? (Yes - And It's Terrifying)

But wait, it gets worse! As if drawing inspiration from the Manson family murders wasn't enough, "The Strangers" also features elements of two other true stories. Disturbingly, one of them comes from Bryan Bertino's personal experience. In the movie, the very first sign of the terrors to come is when one of the Strangers knocks on the door, and when James answers, she asks for someone named Tamara. A similar event actually happened to Bertino's family when he was young.

"As a kid, I lived in a house on a street in the middle of nowhere," the writer-director revealed in the movie's production notes. "One night, while our parents were out, somebody knocked on the front door and my little sister answered it. At the door were some people asking for somebody that didn't live there. We later found out that these people were knocking on doors in the area and, if no one was home, breaking into the houses. In 'The Strangers,' the fact that someone is at home does not deter the people who've knocked on the front door; it's the reverse."

In addition to this personal experience and the Manson family murders, a horror fan who searches for information on "The Strangers" will most likely bump into a third true story that bears an uncanny resemblance to the movie's events: the Keddie cabin murders. In 1981, multiple unknown killers entered a cabin in Keddie, California, where they gruesomely murdered four people over the course of a single night. The case has never been solved and involves a number of mysterious elements that are even more outlandish than "The Strangers" — such as the fact that three young, unharmed children slept through the entire night in one bedroom without noticing anything.