How To Watch The Cloverfield Movies In Order

While it was initially rumored to be so, "Overlord" is not a part of the "Cloverfield" series. Instead, it was developed as an original World War II action film. But rumors persisted about the film's supposed "Cloverfield" connection until J.J. Abrams eventually firmly denied that the two ideas were ever interconnected during a CinemaCon appearance in 2018.

"We're actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel," Abrams told Variety, explaining that plans were for it to be released in theaters, unlike "The Cloverfield Paradox." "Overlord" is a completely different sort of movie from those in the "Cloverfield" franchise, focusing on World War II POWs who try to escape their Nazi captors, who plan to experiment on them and turn them into scientifically modified super-soldiers. (Interestingly enough, "A Quiet Place" was initially considered for a "Cloverfield" sequel, but instead created its own universe.)

While "Overlord" isn't a part of the "Cloverfield" world, fans of the monster franchise do have something to look forward to — the aforementioned sequel, which continues to percolate. Babak Anvari has signed on to direct it, with Joe Barton providing the script. Producer Matt Reeves last gave an update on its status in 2023, indicating that there wouldn't be much released about the film ahead of its debut in order to maintain the franchise's ongoing aura of mystery. It's already been confirmed the movie won't be a found-footage movie, though it will be a "true" sequel to the first film. Time will tell if they can pull off another shocker when it's finally released.