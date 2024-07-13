How The Twilight Cast Really Felt About The Sparkly Vampire Makeup

The vampires in Stephenie Meyer's hit "Twilight Saga" are ... a little different than the vampires you might be used to. When Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart in the film adaptations, moves to the overcast town of Forks, Washington, she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a mysterious, handsome "high-schooler" who, as it turns out, is over a century old and also happens to be a vampire. When Edward finally admits this to Bella, he tells her something else: he sparkles in the sunlight, which is precisely why he and his vampire family chose a town that's mostly cloudy.

According to Jackson Rathbone, who plays Edward's adopted vampire brother Jasper Cullen, Pattinson particularly hated the makeup that helped him become a sparkly vampire. During an appearance at a convention (via ScreenRant), Rathbone said that they all hated the glitter, but Pattinson got the worst of it.

"They would do all the 'Twilight' sparkle testing, so every once in a while you would see Rob [Pattinson] come out of the makeup trailer completely pissed off and angry," Rathbone recalled. "Half his face is sparking super hard, the other half is a little sparkle. It's like, 'Mate, what's going on?' It went from being rainy day to bright sunny day, which is actually even worse, because if it's sunny they've got to make us sparkle. It was one of those things where the sun would come out, and we'd be like, 'Yay!' Except for production, 'That's screwing us even more!'"