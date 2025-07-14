The 15 Best Vampire Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Vampires have been frightening and seducing movie-goers for over a hundred years. As such, vampire movie mythology is vast. They've been portrayed as sirens and playboys, ancient bloodsuckers, innocent children, and everything in between over the decades. That's part of the appeal with vampires — they appear human at first glance, meaning they can be anyone and anything we want them to be.

The list of vampire movies below runs the gamut. It's been whittled down from our writer's own experience with vampire flicks of all kinds. They hail from different corners of the world, come from different time periods, and have vastly different themes, but they all have two things in common: They revolve around creatures of the night with a thirst for blood, and they're must-see movies for horror fans. Here is Looper's ranking of the 15 best vampire movies ever made.