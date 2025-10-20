What The Cast Of Bob's Burgers Looks Like In Real Life

There's never a dull moment with the Belcher family around. The best episodes of "Bob's Burgers" make fans laugh hysterically and feel all sorts of emotions as the family learn to put their differences aside to help one another out. Whether it's figuring out how they're going to pay the rent or getting to a boy band concert in time, the Belchers remain one of the most relatable sitcom families, animated or otherwise. If you're a fan of the show, then you won't be surprised to learn that the Belchers have some exceptional voice actors behind them, as do the eclectic bunch of supporting characters that make "Bob's Burgers" such a beloved series.

Despite the show having been on the air for so long, there's been little shake-ups as far as the main cast are concerned. The characters may not age, but by keeping most of the same people around, viewers can feel like they've grown up alongside their favorite culinary household. It helps that the show has also matured since its first season: Those early episodes tend to lean a little more risqué, while the modern storylines are more likely to hit you in the feels. You may be surprised at how many people in the "Bob's Burgers" cast look familiar. From stand-up comedians to sitcom regulars, here are the folks who have made "Bob's Burgers" so entertaining to watch over the years.