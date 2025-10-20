What The Cast Of Bob's Burgers Looks Like In Real Life
There's never a dull moment with the Belcher family around. The best episodes of "Bob's Burgers" make fans laugh hysterically and feel all sorts of emotions as the family learn to put their differences aside to help one another out. Whether it's figuring out how they're going to pay the rent or getting to a boy band concert in time, the Belchers remain one of the most relatable sitcom families, animated or otherwise. If you're a fan of the show, then you won't be surprised to learn that the Belchers have some exceptional voice actors behind them, as do the eclectic bunch of supporting characters that make "Bob's Burgers" such a beloved series.
Despite the show having been on the air for so long, there's been little shake-ups as far as the main cast are concerned. The characters may not age, but by keeping most of the same people around, viewers can feel like they've grown up alongside their favorite culinary household. It helps that the show has also matured since its first season: Those early episodes tend to lean a little more risqué, while the modern storylines are more likely to hit you in the feels. You may be surprised at how many people in the "Bob's Burgers" cast look familiar. From stand-up comedians to sitcom regulars, here are the folks who have made "Bob's Burgers" so entertaining to watch over the years.
Bob Belcher - H. Jon Benjamin
Bob Belcher is the patriarch of the Belcher family and namesake of "Bob's Burgers" (both the show and restaurant). He's often the most stressed about keeping the restaurant running while dealing with some unruly kids and customers who would rather chow down on some bland pizza than artisan burgers. Bob's anxiety rises to the surface magnificently with H. Jon Benjamin in the recording booth voicing him, easily making him the most popular character on "Bob's Burgers."
Benjamin is an experienced voice actor with numerous cartoon roles to his name. In addition to voicing Bob, he also held the lead role of Sterling Archer on "Archer." Despite the two characters sounding pretty similar, Benjamin masterfully differentiates them by bringing more confidence to Archer compared to the level-headed Bob.
Benjamin has been a long-time collaborator of "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard, with voice roles on "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "Home Movies," and "Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil." And Bob isn't even Benjamin's only role on the show, as he's also the talent behind Jimmy Pesto Jr. and Peter Pescadero.
Linda Belcher - John Roberts
"Bob's Burgers" has a tendency to cast male voice actors for female roles, but you wouldn't even realize that given how immaculate John Roberts sounds as Bob's wife, Linda Belcher. She's the yin to Bob's yang, always trying to get him out of his comfort zone. She wants him to worry less about the restaurant and focus more on having fun, and she usually has a song she's just dying to burst out.
Roberts has appeared in live-action projects, like "Fire Island," but he's mostly known for his voice work. You can also hear him in the likes of "Gravity Falls" and "The Great North." Plus, he has voiced Linda on various other animated shows, including "The Simpsons" and "Archer," to create a rich tapestry of crossovers.
Looper had the chance to interview Roberts in 2020, around the time "Bob's Burgers" was set to air its 200th episode. Roberts proclaimed the show could very well continue for many years to come: "I would love that obviously, as long as Loren's into it, and the writers are into it, and we can still preserve what we're doing right now, which I think is very possible."
Louise Belcher - Kristen Schaal
There's no mistaking Kristen Schaal's voice for anyone else. She brings the perfect amount of rebellious energy to Louise Belcher, who started "Bob's Burgers" as something of a troublemaker. However, in recent seasons, she's shown how she's more than just a wild child and cares deeply for her friends and siblings. In fact, Louise is pretty similar to another prominent character Schaal voiced: Mabel Pines on "Gravity Falls," one of her most beloved characters. Schaal also voiced Sarah Lynn in "BoJack Horseman" and got an Emmy nomination for the episode "That's Too Much, Man!"
There's a good chance you've seen Schaal in the flesh before: She stole the show as The Guide in "What We Do in the Shadows." Schaal had a supporting role initially but finally became a true member of the central vampire pod starting with Season 5, even getting her face added to the opening credits. You may have also seen her on "The Last Man on Earth" as one of the last women on Earth, Carol, who gets married to protagonist Phil Miller (Will Forte) despite him being pretty intolerable to be around.
Gene Belcher - Eugene Mirman
Gene Belcher may be the middle child on "Bob's Burgers," but no one could ever forget him. With a trusty keyboard by his side, he's definitely inherited his mother's proclivity for singing and making music wherever he goes. And his beautiful(?) singing voice is brought to life by the Moscow-born stand-up comedian Eugene Mirman, who has released various specials, including "Eugene Mirman: Vegan on His Way to the Complain Store" on Netflix.
The epitome of Mirman's idiosyncratic sense of humor is the fact he developed his own comedy festival, appropriately called the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, that ran for 10 years that started as a joke and then genuinely became a great place to watch stand-up. Prior to "Bob's Burgers," he was on a bunch of different Adult Swim shows, like "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Delocated." You can also hear his voice in "Apple & Onion" and "The Boys Presents: Diabolical."
Tina Belcher - Dan Mintz
Bob and Linda's eldest daughter Tina Belcher is responsible for some of the funniest moments on "Bob's Burgers." From her obsession with boys (even zombie ones) to the awkward way she runs, it doesn't take much for Tina's antics to get viewers cracking up. And, like Linda, Tina is the result of some gender-swapped voice acting, as Dan Mintz has brought her to life since the show's beginning.
Mintz has popped up here and there across various TV comedies. He played a vendor on an episode of "Veep" as well as a very uncharismatic CEO on "Silicon Valley." And his talents shine even behind the camera, as he's also an accomplished TV writer. He actually wrote "The Equestranauts" episode of "Bob's Burgers," in which Bob has to pretend to be obsessed about a children's magic horse show to get back one of Tina's collectable toys that was stolen by a scheming superfan.
Teddy - Larry Murphy
Teddy is one of those characters that took some time to find his footing on "Bob's Burgers." When the series first began, he was one of Bob's regulars who was often found sitting next to Mort at the counter. As time went on, he became more dissociated with Mort and instead became one of Bob's closest (and only) friends, as exemplified in the great episode "Friends with Burger-fits," where Bob gets worried his burgers are slowly killing Teddy.
Teddy is voiced by Larry Murphy, who has been with the series since the very beginning. Even when he's not voicing Teddy, he's offering his talents toward some other residents of Seymour's Bay, New Jersey, like Linda's friend Gretchen and Edith, the crotchety owner of the arts supply store, to name but a few.
Murphy is also known for the Adult Swim series "Assy McGee." It's a sitcom about a pair of buttocks that work as a detective, and Murphy voices the disturbed and often violent titular character as well as a vast array of other characters. It's not a one-man-show, though — in fact, he was paired up with H. Jon Benjamin (who voices the mayor) for the weird and wonderful series.
Calvin Fischoeder - Kevin Kline
Many "Bob's Burgers" voice actors have backgrounds in stand-up comedy or lesser-known animated series, but Kevin Kline's filmography mostly concerns movies. He plays Calvin Fischoeder, Bob's landlord who often gets him entangled in some bizarre plan and has been more than patient with Bob's frequent missed rent payments. Kline has acted for decades and has many stellar performances to his name. He's even an Oscar winner, as he took home the trophy for best supporting actor for his role in "A Fish Called Wanda." But that only scratches the surface of his resume: He's also starred in "Sophie's Choice," "Silverado," and "Chaplin," to name but a few.
However, while he's a big-screen actor by trade, "Bob's Burgers" was far from Kline's first time voice acting, as he played the heroic blond-haired captain Phoebus in Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." It's a solid performance, but it's not as good as his work in "Bob's Burgers" — it's clear from his voice performance in the animated sitcom that Kline has a ball playing Mr. Fischoeder. He can even bring a surprising amount of depth to the oddball, as seen in the episode "The Oeder Games," where he admits he wants to be friends with his tenants.
Felix - Zach Galifianakis
Felix actually wasn't the first "Bob's Burgers" character Zach Galifianakis signed on for: He voiced Chet, who's in love with a mannequin, in the Season 3 episode "Bob Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins." He must've impressed someone with his performance because they gave him the far meatier role of Calvin's brother, Felix, going forward on the series.
Calvin is confident and cool while Felix often feels the need to prove himself. This can cause a lot of issues, like when he ties up Bob and Calvin under the pier so that his deal to build condos can go through. Felix is more antagonistic than Calvin, but it's balanced out with him also being pretty incompetent.
Galifianakis has had plenty of credits to hone his comedic acumen. He really came to the forefront of pop culture playing Alan in "The Hangover" trilogy, and he had the lead role on FX's "Baskets" as a clown trying to pursue his passion in a town that wants nothing to do with him. More recently, he was the human version of Jumba in the live-action "Lilo & Stitch."
Mort - Andy Kindler
Mort was a fairly integral character at the start of "Bob's Burgers." The pilot episode involves a rumor breaking out that the restaurant makes its meat using human bodies supplied by Mort the mortician next door. However, as the show has gone on, Mort appearances have become few and far between. It's a shame, because Andy Kindler does a great job in the part.
Kindler has his share of TV and film roles. He's probably best known for playing Andy on "Everybody Loves Raymond" and he's worked with Loren Bouchard before on "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist" and "Home Movies." In the latter, he voices Arnold Lindenson, Paula's oddball boss. However, he's mostly known as a stand-up comedian. He's been touring for decades and he actually made history in 2022 for being the first person to deliver a stand-up set via hologram.
Gayle - Megan Mullally
Veteran actor Megan Mullally has appeared in a wide variety of films over the course of her career, from David Lynch's neo-noir mystery thriller "Blue Velvet" to the dark fantasy comedy "Monkeybone." Most people will probably recognize her as Karen Walker from "Will & Grace," a woman with a spoiled personality who expects everything to turn up in her favor. But these days, whenever someone hears her voice, there's a good chance their first thoughts turn to the pathetic Gayle Genarro on "Bob's Burgers."
Gayle is Linda's sister, but while Linda has her life together (somewhat), Gayle is a total trainwreck. She doesn't seem to have any luck with men, and she lives in a tiny apartment with several cats. She often needs constant reassurance from those around her, and Mullally brings the perfect amount of neediness to Gayle's voice, making viewers understand why her sister often feels compelled to come to her aid. Interestingly, Mullally's husband Nick Offerman has also worked on "Bob's Burgers," voicing the minor characters Cooper, Pete, and Clem Clements.
Jimmy Pesto Sr - Eric Bauza
As most fans of the show know, Eric Bauza wasn't the original voice actor for Bob's arch-nemesis, Jimmy Pesto. That distinction belongs to Jay Johnston, who was fired from the role following his involvement in the January 6th insurrection, which led to him getting sentenced to one year in prison. Jimmy was put on ice for a while; he wasn't seen much except for occasionally appearing in crowd scenes but not saying anything. That all changed when Bauza took over, because any good hero needs their villain to toy around with.
You'd be forgiven for assuming it was the same person the entire time because Bauza does an incredible job of mimicking Pesto's original voice. He's actually a top-notch voice actor with hundreds of credits to his name. He's a regular for any "Looney Tunes" project that materializes, and he voices both Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in 2025's "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie." He also plied his trade on "Teen Titans Go!" as several characters. That barely scratches the surface of all Bauza has done in the past few years, but suffice it to say, if you watch cartoons, you've undoubtedly heard him in action.
Mr. Frond - David Herman
Bob isn't the only one who needs a nemesis. His kids frequently get in trouble at school, especially Louise, and they regularly have to go toe-to-toe with guidance counselor Philip Frond, voiced by David Herman. He's been a regular collaborator with Mike Judge over the years, playing Michael Bolton in "Office Space," the Secretary of State in "Idiocracy," and a variety of random characters in both "Beavis and Butt-Head" and "King of the Hill." His other voice acting credits include "Futurama," "American Dad," "The Great North," and "Disenchantment."
Even though Mr. Frond is probably his most recognizable character on "Bob's Burgers," Herman can be spotted elsewhere. He plays Trev, Jimmy Pesto's right-hand man, as well as Mr. Branca, the school's custodian. He also voiced transgender character Marshmallow early in the show's run but was replaced by Jari Jones during Season 14 to allow for greater trans representation.
Regular-Sized Rudy - Brian Huskey
Regular-Sized Rudy has secretly become an MVP of sorts on "Bob's Burgers." He was first introduced in Season 3 as one of Louise's classmates, but he's gotten plenty of his own spotlight moments to show how complex of a character he is. Season 14's "The Amazing Rudy" is one of the show's best episodes for how it handles Rudy's feelings toward his parents' divorce and wanting to please everyone all the time. Brian Huskey could always bring hilarity with Rudy, but he showed off a completely new side of him in this touching episode.
Huskey's appeared in a number of comedic series over the years, most prominently playing Chet Mandvanteussen in "Children's Hospital" and Leon West in "Veep." You may also recognize him from the various commercials he's done: Huskey appeared opposite Molly Erdman in a campaign for Sonic Drive-In during the 2000s, and he's also promoted Wendy's and Toyota cars. Marvel fans will probably remember Huskey for his minor appearance in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" as Cassie Lang's school teacher.
Tammy - Jenny Slate
As a teenage girl, Tina often has problems Louise and Gene don't have to worry about. Part of that is peer pressure from resident mean girl Tammy, introduced in the Season 2 episode "Bad Tina." Tammy's obnoxiousness is captured perfectly by Jenny Slate, probably because she has a history of playing this type of character.
Slate was a cast member for a single season on "Saturday Night Live" before getting fired, but that was probably a blessing in disguise. She was never too short on work following that and twerked her way into fans' hearts playing Mona-Lisa Saperstein on "Parks and Recreation," helping bring "Money pleeeease" into the lexicon. She had a small role as Debbie the Dog Mom in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and went against type as the far more compassionate Allysa in "It Ends With Us."
Tammy serves as a fun foil to Tina, so no matter how busy Slate gets, it's nice that "Bob's Burgers" usually has at least one Tammy episode a season to see what kind of chaos she can sow.