What We Do In The Shadows Finally Adds Its MVP To The Vampire Pod

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 2

Since the very beginning, it's been clear who the main characters in FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" are. The show's intro sequence shows various images of Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Lazslo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and the hilariously unchanging Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) over their long lifespans, while throwing in some fun vampire wannabe imagery of Nandor's human familiar, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén). However, the Season 5 intro has gotten a little longer. After Proksch's part, a sixth main character enters the fray; Kristen Schaal's The Guide has been a part of the show since Season 1 and is now part of the opening credits, though her first actual appearance isn't until Episode 2.

In her very first appearance in the Season 1 episode "The Trial," The Guide — who was just known as "Floating Woman" at the time — established herself as one of the strangest and most off-beat members of the vampire community. After returning in the Season 3 premiere, she's become the show's most prominent recurring character, appearing in all but two episodes across seasons 3 and 4. She's also consistently provided some of the show's funniest moments, so her promotion to main character status and Schaal's spot in the opening credits is long overdue.