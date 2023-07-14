What We Do In The Shadows Finally Adds Its MVP To The Vampire Pod
Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 2
Since the very beginning, it's been clear who the main characters in FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" are. The show's intro sequence shows various images of Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Lazslo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and the hilariously unchanging Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) over their long lifespans, while throwing in some fun vampire wannabe imagery of Nandor's human familiar, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén). However, the Season 5 intro has gotten a little longer. After Proksch's part, a sixth main character enters the fray; Kristen Schaal's The Guide has been a part of the show since Season 1 and is now part of the opening credits, though her first actual appearance isn't until Episode 2.
In her very first appearance in the Season 1 episode "The Trial," The Guide — who was just known as "Floating Woman" at the time — established herself as one of the strangest and most off-beat members of the vampire community. After returning in the Season 3 premiere, she's become the show's most prominent recurring character, appearing in all but two episodes across seasons 3 and 4. She's also consistently provided some of the show's funniest moments, so her promotion to main character status and Schaal's spot in the opening credits is long overdue.
The Guide is on a mission to become an official Staten Island roommate
The Guide's Season 5 storyline couldn't be more fitting for her new status in the show. She has acted as an assistant for the Vampiric Council, and it's been gradually revealed that her job is actually a punishment for her extremely wild and deviant past — as shown in the intro sequence, courtesy of an oil painting of her gleefully seducing a medieval monk. After getting to know Nandor, Lazslo, and especially Nadia better, she's now decided to insert herself in their group, and potentially even move into their house.
The other vampires are unsurprisingly testy about the prospect of yet another undead person moving in, seeing as they can barely tolerate each other most days. As such, her designated role at the beginning of the season seems to be the vampire show's version of the sitcom neighbor who busts in whenever she feels like it. Still, don't be surprised if the Staten Island vampire house gets a new resident before "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 6 arrives.