Bob's Burgers: Who Is The New Voice Of Jimmy Pesto?

A highlight from early episodes of "Bob's Burgers" was the rivalry between Bob Belcher with his struggling burger shop and Jimmy Pesto across the street who was more successful financially even though his food wasn't as good. Jimmy hasn't been around "Bob's Burgers" much lately, and that's a result of his former voice actor, Jay Johnston, facing legal repercussions for his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation's capital. Jimmy hadn't had a speaking role on the animated sitcom since May 2021, but that all changed with Season 14, Episode 5 — "Bully-ieve It or Not" — which aired on November 5.

Jimmy's back to his old tricks, this time stealing Bob's idea of "burger balls" and changing them to "pizza balls." However, Johnston isn't back to play the character. Instead, Eric Bauza will play Jimmy Pesto moving forward. Bauza is an experienced voice actor, even taking on such legendary roles as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig in various Looney Tunes projects. He's even appeared previously on "Bob's Burgers" as Big Bob on Season 12, Episode 14 — "Interview With a Pop-pop-pire."

Bauza has a dynamic range, and there's a good chance many viewers didn't even notice Jimmy Pesto was voiced by someone new. It's good to see the show put the messy situation with Jay Johnston behind and bring back a character who brought out a different side of Bob.