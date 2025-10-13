Tragic Details About The Yellowstone Cast We Can't Ignore

One of the most popular characters on "Yellowstone" is Rip Wheeler, the vicious bruiser who practically runs the Dutton Ranch. He's played by Cole Hauser, whose entire career as well as his looks changed overnight when he began starring in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan series. But like many in the cast of "Yellowstone," he too endured the death of a parent, when his father — the former cult movie actor Wings Hauser — died in 2025. But unlike others, part of Cole's heartbreak comes from the fact that he never had a close relationship with his dad until he was older.

Talking to Cowboys and Indians Magazine in 2021, after catapulting to stardom on "Yellowstone," Cole described being a young boy and learning that his dad was a movie star. "I was about nine or 10 years old ... I saw him on TV, and I didn't know he was my dad," the actor acknowledges. "I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom's room, and I said, "Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name's Wings Hauser. ... And so, she explained to me who he was. And that's how I found out about my dad."

In later years, the two Hausers became better acquainted. Cole explained how his father got to know more about his career, including his casting on "Yellowstone," noting, at the time, that "he's a huge fan of the show, and is obviously very proud of what I've done in it. He's an old cowboy, after all."