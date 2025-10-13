Tragic Details About The Yellowstone Cast We Can't Ignore
Created by actor-turned-writer and real-life rancher Taylor Sheridan, the Paramount neo-Western "Yellowstone" has quickly become one of the biggest franchises on the small screen, spawning multiple prequels, with more spin-offs on the way. Kicking off in 2018, the series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful family in Montana who all but runs the region, and whose influence and corruption have their enemies gunning for them.
One of the biggest strengths of "Yellowstone" is its impressive cast of stars, who all seem to deliver the kinds of tour de force performances you'd expect out of a big-budget, Oscar-winning movie. Their characters are complicated, nuanced heroes with difficult pasts, and the stars seem to deliver their best work when trouble is brewing all around them. But the difficult ordeals these actors have faced while in character often pale in comparison to the ones they've faced in real life. Whether it has been the death of a loved one, a painful past, or a traumatic childhood, nearly every member of the "Yellowstone" cast has faced tragedy.
Luke Grimes was motivated by his father's death
Luke Grimes found a career-defining role in "Yellowstone" playing Kayce Dutton, the defiant and strong-willed Navy veteran who all but abandoned the family to live on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation with his wife, Monica, and their young son, Tate. Playing a classic disgruntled American cowboy, Luke Grimes is set to take the starring role in his own spin-off series. But like many of us, Grimes suffered through the untimely death of a parent.
Grimes' father, Pastor J. Randy Grimes, wasn't an actor but a religious leader, and he died in February 2022, while Grimes was deep into filming on "Yellowstone." The death rocked Grimes. But rather than wallow, the actor used his father's passing as fuel to pursue a different and unexpected personal dream: becoming a country music star. "That's when I decided, 'You know what? Life's short. I can't be so worried about what people think that I don't do what I want to do,'" Grimes said (via KSEL Country). The result was a 2024 self-titled album whose first single, "No Horse to Ride," has garnered tens of millions of streams on platforms like Spotify.
Now a double threat as an actor and a musician, Grimes credits all of his success to his father. "I had so many reservations," he told People Magazine about his foray into music. Ultimately, he asked himself, "'Will I look back and be upset with myself if I didn't do it?'" After his father's death, he decided he couldn't live with himself if he didn't try.
Cole Hauser lost his movie-star father in 2025
One of the most popular characters on "Yellowstone" is Rip Wheeler, the vicious bruiser who practically runs the Dutton Ranch. He's played by Cole Hauser, whose entire career as well as his looks changed overnight when he began starring in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan series. But like many in the cast of "Yellowstone," he too endured the death of a parent, when his father — the former cult movie actor Wings Hauser — died in 2025. But unlike others, part of Cole's heartbreak comes from the fact that he never had a close relationship with his dad until he was older.
Talking to Cowboys and Indians Magazine in 2021, after catapulting to stardom on "Yellowstone," Cole described being a young boy and learning that his dad was a movie star. "I was about nine or 10 years old ... I saw him on TV, and I didn't know he was my dad," the actor acknowledges. "I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom's room, and I said, "Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name's Wings Hauser. ... And so, she explained to me who he was. And that's how I found out about my dad."
In later years, the two Hausers became better acquainted. Cole explained how his father got to know more about his career, including his casting on "Yellowstone," noting, at the time, that "he's a huge fan of the show, and is obviously very proud of what I've done in it. He's an old cowboy, after all."
Wes Bentley battled addiction
The Dutton family on "Yellowstone" is an unusual one, with found family being a large part of the Dutton legacy. Part of that plays out in the story of adopted son Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley, who revealed that he dreaded taking punches on "Yellowstone." While Jamie goes through hell and back discovering that he's not a Dutton by birth and that his father was a violent criminal, actor Bentley overcame a very different kind of tragedy: battling drug addiction in his youth.
"I ended up going down the cocaine and heroin route," Bentley told USA Today in a 2023 interview, regarding the days when he first found stardom in Hollywood. "Hard partying. You're in clubs and you're at afterparties, and there's cocaine, and eventually it became heroin."
"That period was incredibly dark," Bentley said. "I lost everything ... I had no car, I had no clothes, I had no money — I was $400,000 in debt." Tragically, one of Bentley's best friends in the business was Heath Ledger, who lost his own battle with addiction at the cost of his life. But prior to his passing, the "Dark Knight" star had implored Bentley to kick his drug habit. "He even begged me to get sober in an email," Bentley said of Ledger's final communication to him. "I didn't [get sober] at first, but later, getting sober, I'd think of that email all the time."
Kelly Reilly dealt with her own private grief
Grief comes in all shapes and sizes, and while many "Yellowstone" cast members have been open about how the death of a friend or loved one affected them, star Kelly Reilly has kept her experience private. Reilly, who finds it hard to keep it real on "Yellowstone," stars as prodigal daughter Beth Dutton, arguably the most brutal member of the Dutton family. While her character dealt with the death of her father in the show's final season, Reilly has never named the person whose loss so profoundly affected her. She has spoken, however, about how her role as Beth Dutton provided her with an outlet while she was experiencing a deep, personal loss.
"The year before I got that job [on "Yellowstone"] I had gone through some things in my own personal life," Reilly told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on Barrymore's daytime talk show in 2024. "I was in a deep grief, and I hadn't figured out who I was beyond that in that moment, and I was in a fog." Thankfully, good news arrived when Reilly snagged the role of Beth Dutton, and throwing herself into this part was a crucial part of keeping her sane. "[Beth Dutton] became this sort of life raft for me," she recounted.
Taylor Sheridan was broke and homeless
It's easy to forget now that he's become one of Hollywood's most in-demand creators, but Taylor Sheridan actually got his start as an actor, and that's a role he also took in addition to being a writer and director on "Yellowstone." He shows up in a recurring role as Travis Wheatley, a Texas cowboy, horse trainer, and rodeo man. But for all we know about Sheridan from his time writing and acting, there's still plenty you probably don't know about him — including some of the darkest days, when he was broke and homeless.
Growing up near Waco, Texas, Sheridan didn't have the easiest go of it during his formative years. His family owned a ranch there, which helped inspire "Yellowstone." But after his parents' split, his mother lost the property. And those weren't even the hardest years of his life. As he revealed to the Austin American-Statesman, he struggled mightily after moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. "I was really broke but made the choice not to quit and go home," he said.
Sheridan noted that at times, he didn't have his own residence and often lived a vagrant life of sorts, getting help from friends who owned a large sprawling property north of L.A.: "They would let me go up there, and I would pitch a tent." After this struggle, Sheridan got his first major role playing Sheriff Hale on "Sons of Anarchy," and the rest is history.
Jennifer Landon lost her TV star father at a young age
Among the best side characters seen in "Yellowstone" is Teeter, a rough-and-tumble woman who can scrap with the best of them and is always ready with a vicious right hook. She's played by Jennifer Landon, whose father was the famous TV star Michael Landon of "Little House on the Prairie." Tragically, Michael died at a relatively young age, passing away from pancreatic cancer in 1991 at just 54 years old — when Landon was just a little girl.
The "Yellowstone" actor was seven years old when her father received a terminal diagnosis. Worse still, Landon had long neglected his health, and by the time the diagnosis was received, there was no treatment that could save him — he passed within months. In 2014, Jennifer sat down and spoke with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to talk about her father, his illness, and the importance of early screening.
"When dad was fighting the disease, [my brother] Sean was too young to understand," she said. "I understood more; I knew if he was doing well or not well on any given day. When he passed away, I suddenly saw things differently and questioned everything. Even today I question rules and structure. I can't say how much his death has affected me, but I know it's a significant part of the fabric of who I am."
Danny Huston was devastated by a loved one's suicide
While the heroes of "Yellowstone" are a complicated sort, often skirting the line of villainy at times, the show's antagonists are another type entirely, out to steal the resources of the land and turn a profit while destroying the environment and thousands of lives in the process. One such villain, corporate criminal Dan Jenkins, was played by big-screen star Danny Huston, who endured one of the most painful losses one could imagine when a family member took their own life.
The terrible tragedy happened in 2008, when Huston was coming off roles in "The Constant Gardener," "Children of Men," and "30 Days of Night." As reported by Page Six, Huston's ex-wife, Katie Jane Evans — mother of his daughter, Stella — lost her life after an intentional fall, the result of a years-long battle with depression. According to friends, Evans had been struggling with depression, drug use, and alcohol abuse, which were reportedly the cause of the couple's split two years earlier (the divorce wasn't yet finalized at the time of her passing).
Josh Holloway and his wife were robbed at gunpoint
Random acts of vicious violence aren't uncommon in "Yellowstone," but they rarely strike major Hollywood stars. One exception is a terrifying incident that happened to "Lost" alum Josh Holloway, who starred in Season 3 of "Yellowstone" as white-collar criminal Roarke Morris, who met his end in the Season 4 premiere. Thankfully, Holloway didn't lose his life in the incident, though it was an ordeal that left him and his wife deeply shaken.
That ordeal was an armed robbery that occurred in 2005, when Holloway and his wife were the victims of a home invasion. The perpetrator, Ruben Royce, broke into their Hawaii home and robbed them at gunpoint. But Holloway wasn't the only victim. The 23-year-old Royce was behind a series of burglaries, and after being apprehended, he was charged with 34 counts, including first-degree robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and auto theft. He pled guilty and agreed to serve a 30-year prison term.
Moses Brings Plenty tragically lost his young nephew
A big part of "Yellowstone" is its exploration of Indigenous struggles, with the people of the fictional Broken Rock Indian Reservation fighting for independence and freedom while surrounded by colonizers seeking to exploit them. Actor Moses Brings Plenty plays a major part of this story as Mo, a loyalist of Broken Rock's leader, Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). As a Lakota by birthright, Brings Plenty has had success on and off screen and has served as an activist for his people. But he endured tragedy in 2024 when his nephew Cole Brings Plenty — who had a recurring role in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923" — was found dead in Kansas after going missing for more than a week.
After being discovered at the site of an unoccupied vehicle, police announced that Cole had previously been a suspect in a domestic violence incident. They'd responded to a call involving a woman in distress, but a suspect fled from the scene. Later, Cole was revealed to be a person of interest before being found dead. Prior to the discovery, Moses had implored followers on social media to keep a lookout for his nephew, sharing a missing persons poster on his Instagram.
Ryan Bingham lost both his parents
Ryan Bingham starred in the first few seasons of "Yellowstone" as troubled ranch hand Walker, who gets into some serious trouble with Rip throughout the series. In real life, Bingham is actually more of a musician than an actor, with more than six albums to his credit as well as an award-winning song, "The Weary Kind," from the Scott Cooper drama "Crazy Heart." But as much success as Bingham has had, he's not been without his own tragedy — he lost both of his parents and fell into a dark place as a result.
"I remember being not much more than a kid and having my grandma tell me she was surprised I wasn't in prison," Bingham said in an interview with Texas Monthly. But Bingham's life took a much worse turn when he lost his mother to alcoholism and his father to suicide. "There are so many questions when your parents die like that. I never felt like my parents were bad people or didn't love me, but it makes you wonder what it was they didn't want to stick around for."
Ultimately, Bingham used his difficult past — including the passing of his parents and his own struggles with drugs and alcohol — as fuel for his music. "The Weary Kind," which won both a Grammy and an Oscar, is all about his troubled upbringing, something that also informed his performance on "Yellowstone."
Hugh Dillon struggled with substance abuse
Hugh Dillon has become something of a recurring star in the world of Taylor Sheridan movies and TV shows, with roles in "Wind River," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Yellowstone." On the latter, Dillon plays Sheriff Donnie Haskell, a corrupt law enforcer who is happy to accept payment from some of the show's worst villains in service of their crimes. Though he's not a dirty cop in real life, Dillon does have a difficult past of his own, with a history of drug abuse that nearly took his life.
Speaking openly with The Men's List about his past problems with drugs, Dillon called himself a "garden variety alcoholic/addict." But what many fans may not know about Dillon is that, like his co-star Ryan Bingham, he was a musician first and foremost who drew from his past to inspire his songwriting. He was more than honest about how, as a teen, he not only used drugs but dealt them as well and how his life on the road allowed for a world of excess that brought him to the brink.
"I suddenly had a relapse out West and had to quit the band," Dillon said. "And with that relapse, I realized, 'I'm going to die.' Then it's really life and death: you realize that you can't play anymore games. You've kind of gotten to the limit." Thankfully, Dillon got clean and besides his accomplishments in music, he built a solid career in front of the camera.
Kai Castor lost his father
"Yellowstone" uses flashbacks to explore the pasts of its characters, and that often means different, younger actors stepping into the roles of its main cast. One such actor is Kai Caster, who plays a younger Kayce Dutton in flashbacks to the early days of the Dutton family. But despite the fact that Caster is only in his 20s, he, too, has felt the sting of loss, losing his father, Dorian, when he was barely 18 years old.
Like Bingham and Dillon, Caster is a singer and songwriter, and he has discussed how his father's passing influenced his art. "With music, I try to show emotion and tell a story in every song I write, it's another level of pure expression," Caster said in a 2020 interview with Notion Online. "When my dad died, I became more in tune with what I was feeling and what I wanted to say." For Caster, music was an easy way to express his grief and help him learn about himself in the process.